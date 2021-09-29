Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

Good morning, investor! Get ready for another busy day of trading today with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Wednesday!
News moving stocks this morning range from FDA updates, SEC filings, conferences, and more.
Let’s get into those pre-market stock movers below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Geovax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) stock is surging more than 30% higher on news of it acquiring a clinical-stage cancer program.
- Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) shares are soaring over 24% after providing an update to investors about a meeting with the FDA.
- Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) stock is increasing more than 17% on no clear news this morning.
- Regis (NYSE:RGS) shares are gaining over 12% despite a lack of news recently.
- Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) stock is rising more than 11% ahead of its presentation at the Benzinga Healthcare Small Cap Conference today.
- Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) shares are recovering over 10% after a dip yesterday.
- Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) stock is getting a more than 10% boost after filing an NT 10-K with the SEC.
- Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) shares are climbing over 8% in what could be a short-squeeze of the stock.
- Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID) stock is sitting more than 7% higher as it shows off production of its Air EV this week.
- Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) shares are up over 7% on no apparent news today.
10 Top Losers
- Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) stock is diving close to 13% after a rally on Tuesday.
- ABVC BioPharma (NASDAQ:ABVC) shares are taking a more than 7% beating after running higher yesterday.
- Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) stock is falling over 6% after filing a foreign issuer report with the SEC.
- EQT (NYSE:EQT) shares are dropping more than 5% after announcing a public offering of its common stock by selling shareholders.
- Aikido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) stock is slipping about 5% after jumping yesterday on Tevva Motors stake news.
- PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) shares are decreasing over 4% this morning.
- Happiness Biotech (NASDAQ:HAPP) stock is pulling back more than 4% after rallying on Tuesday.
- Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) shares are declining over 4%, which continues negative movement from yesterday.
- Bank of Montreal MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD) are losing more than 3% of their value this morning.
- Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) close out our pre-market stock movers down over 3%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.