Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

Welcome back, trader! We’re kicking off the day with an overview of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Wednesday!
There’s plenty of reasons for stocks to be moving today, whether it being earnings reports, FDA clearance, reverse stock splits, or more.
Let’s jump into those pre-market stock movers below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) stock is rocketing more than 203% higher but that’s only due to a one-for-three reverse stock split.
- Kadmon Holdings (NASDAQ:KDMN) shares are soaring roughly 76% on news of it being acquired by Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).
- Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) stock is rising almost 22% after making its Nasdaq Exchange debut yesterday.
- India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) shares are climbing over 17% after announcing the completion of a Phase 1 clinical trial for Alzheimer’s disease.
- Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) stock is running more than 15% higher following the release of its most recent earnings report.
- Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI) shares are sitting nearly 15% higher on news of a $15 million investment.
- National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) stock is getting an over 8% boost after announcing Maria Woods’ return as its new executive vice president and general counsel.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares are jumping close to 8% higher on what is likely another meme stock rally gain.
- SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) shares are heading more than 6% higher on no clear news this morning.
- ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ATIF) stock is up over 6% in a likely case of a short-squeeze of the shares.
10 Top Losers
- Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) stock is retreating more than 15% after a rally on Tuesday.
- NeuroOne Medical Tech (NASDAQ:NMTC) shares are taking an over 14% beating after gaining yesterday on FDA clearance.
- eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) stock is falling more than 9% after rallying higher yesterday.
- UiPath (NYSE:PATH) shares are dropping close to 8% following the release of its Q2 earnings report.
- Coty (NYSE:COTY) stock is decreasing over 7% after announcing a proposed secondary offering of its stock.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) shares are declining more than 7% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) stock is dipping over 7% after positive study results pushed it higher on Tuesday.
- Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) shares are slipping more than 7% after launching a public offering for 3 million shares.
- Elite Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ) stock is losing over 6% of its value on no apparent news this morning.
- Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) shares close out the pre-market stock movers list down more than 5% after a recent rally.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.