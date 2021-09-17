Top 10 Trending Reddit Stocks Hearing the Most Chatter Today

Reddit stocks continue to be a hot topic among meme and retail traders looking to chase the last trends.
As such, we’re diving into the conversation with a look at some of the top stocks trending on Reddit WallStreetBets.
Trending Reddit Stocks
- SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) stock is slipping slightly but ranks top with 443 comments across 17 posts.
- SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) stock is rising 12% with 37 comments across 27 posts.
- Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) stock is dipping a little lower today as 352 comments discuss it across 21 posts.
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock is down more than 1% with today’s chatter including 281 comments across 36 posts.
- Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) stock is heading over 1% lower with 116 comments across 15 posts.
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) stock is falling more than 1% with 89 comments across 24 posts.
- Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID) stock is climbing nearly 9% higher with 70 comments across seven posts.
- Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) stock is down slightly with 65 comments across 14 posts.
- Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) stock is dropping over 1% today with 46 comments spread across five posts.
- Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) stock is jumping more than 2% as of Friday afternoon and closes out the Reddit Stocks list with 42 comments across eight posts.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.