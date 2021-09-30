Top Penny Stocks Today: Why MKD, FAMI, METX, GROM, CEI and BLIN Are on the Move Thursday

Penny stocks are on the move today and we’re taking a moment to break down what’s happening with some of the top ones.
Instead of any recent news from the companies, today’s rally is more likely connected to meme stock traders. These traders often go after penny stocks searching for the top pumps and that seems to be what’s happening today.
It’s worth noting that traders will often go after shorted stocks when doing this. That allows them to squeeze out hedge funds while also making a profit by selling stocks after that squeeze.
With that covered, let’s take a look at the top penny stocks on the move today.
Top Penny Stocks Today
- Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) stock is running more than 4% higher as of Thursday morning.
- Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI) shares are gaining over 33% today.
- Meten Holding (NASDAQ:METX) stock is getting a more than 25% boost from today’s penny stock rally.
- Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) shares are jumping over 14% as of this writing.
- Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) stock is getting pumped more than 15% higher this morning.
- Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) shares are rising close to 4% today.
It’s also worth pointing out that short-squeezes of stocks typically bring with them heavy trading of shares. As such, expect the stocks above to trade at volumes above their daily averages.
