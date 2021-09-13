Uranium Stocks: Why CCJ, UUUU, UEC, URG, DNN and NXE Are Glowing Up Today

Uranium stocks are on the move today and it doesn’t have anything to do with specific news from any of the companies in the space.
Instead, we have Reddit to thank for uranium stock running higher on Monday. Traders over on WallStreetBets and other forums are hyping up uranium companies as the next big investment. This has investors’ interest in them increasing and with that comes more trading and higher prices.
Let’s take a look at how some of the top uranium stocks are performing today below!
Uranium Stocks on the Rise
- Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) stock is rising 2.5% as some 15 million shares change hands. The company’s daily average trading volume is about 4.8 million shares.
- Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) stock is climbing roughly 4.2% higher with some 12 million shares traded. The company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 5.2 million shares.
- Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) stock is rising 10.5% higher with more than 10 million shares moving. The company’s daily average trading volume is roughly 2.8 million shares.
- Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) stock is getting a 3.6% boost today as 34 million shares change hands. The company’s daily average trading volume is about 9.7 million shares.
- NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) finished off our urnaium stocks list today up 1.1% as nearly 4 million shares moved. The company’s daily average trading volume is about 1.8 million shares.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks. Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed