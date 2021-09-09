Vaping Stocks: BTI, MO and PM Slip Ahead of FDA E-Cigarette Decisions

Vaping stocks are doing stock hot on Thursday as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) prepares to weigh in on e-cigarettes.
The FDA is set to determine if e-cigarettes will continue to be allowed in the U.S. However, its decision could be delayed. That could cause several vaping stocks to fall as their products become illegal to sell until a decision is reached.
While the decision has yet to be made, shares of vaping stocks are already starting to slip on reports of the delay. Let’s check in on a few below to see how they are handling the news today.
Vaping Stocks on the Move
- British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) stock is taking the biggest beating today with shares down 1.7%. This roughly matches how much the company’s shares have fallen since the start of the year.
- Altria Group (NYSE:MO) stock is up next with the company’s shares dipping slightly lower as of this writing. However, its shares are still up 23.7% year-to-date.
- Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) stock is the final vaping one we’re looking at today and it’s down about 1% as of Thursday afternoon. Even so, the company’s shares are still up 26.1% since the start of the year.
Investors in tobacco and vaping stocks will want to keep an eye on these companies over the next few days as we wait for additional news from the FDA.
Until then, consider checking out some of the other hot stock market news from today below!
There’s lots to talk about today and InvestorPlace has it all collected in one place. A few stories to consider looking into include what GameStop (NYSE:GME) traders are saying as shares slide today, the new ratings boosting Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) stock higher, as well as the news sending Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) soaring. You can find all of this and more at the following links!
More Thursday Stock Market News
- GME Stock: What GameStop Investors Are Saying as Shares Slide Today
- LCID Stock News: The Buy Rating Revving Up Lucid Shares Today
- RKLB Stock: 11 Reasons Why Rocket Lab Is Blasting Off Today
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.