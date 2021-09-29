WRBY Stock: 13 Things to Know as Warby Parker Starts Trading Today

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) stock is set to start trading today and there are a few things investors are going to want to know about the company.
Let’s jump into the details potential WRBY stock investors need to know below!
- Warby Parker is listing its Class A shares of its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange today.
- The company currently has a total of 92.5 million shares of Class A stock.
- It also has 19 million shares of Class B stock.
- Those Class B shares won’t be listed publicly alongside the Class A shares.
- However, holders of Class B shares can convert them to Class A shares at any time.
- The shares have a one-for-one conversion rate.
- Warby Parker is an eyewear company that offers prescription glasses to customers.
- It also deals in contacts and other types of glasses that customers may need, as well as offering eye exams.
- These options are available online and through its 145 retail locations across the U.S. and Canada.
- The company was founded in 2010 with the goal of reducing the costs of glasses.
- It was set up after one of its founders lost their glasses in college and went without them for a semester rather than pay for a new pair.
- Warby Parker also donates glasses through its Buy a Pair, Give a Pair program.
- This has it donating one pair of glasses for every pair purchased.
WRBY stock hasn’t started trading just yet but will likely launch within the next couple of hours.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.