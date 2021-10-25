Allbirds IPO: When Does Allbirds Go Public? What Is the BIRD Stock IPO Price Range?

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) is preparing for its upcoming initial public offering (IPO) and we’ve got all the details potential investors need to know.
First off is when will the Allbirds IPO take place. The company launched its roadshow for the IPO today. So while we don’t have a specific date for shares to start trading publicly, we know it can’t be too far off.
Next up let’s talk about what the company is offering in its IPO. Allbirds says it will be listing 19,230,768 shares in the offering. That includes 15,384,615 shares directly from it, as well as 3,846,153 shares from certain stockholders. There’s also a 30-day option for underwriters to acquire another 2,884,615 shares.
Now let’s talk about pricing. Allbirds is expecting its shares to list between $12 and $14 in the IPO. That means the company could raise between $219,230,760 and $255,769,220 from the IPO if underwriters fully exercise their options.
Speaking of underwriters, Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), J.P. Morgan (NYSE:JPM), and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Securities are serving as the lead book-running managers for the offering. Several others are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.
The last bit of news about the Allbirds IPO today is that it will be listing its shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. This will have the company’s stock trading under the BIRD ticker.
Allbirds is a lifestyle brand based out of San Francisco. The company focuses on offering customers footwear and apparel with naturally derived materials to lessen its effect on the planet.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.