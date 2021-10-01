AMC Stock Alert: 2 Reasons Why Investors Are Buzzing About AMC Entertainment Today

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) stock is on the move Friday as investors take to social media to discuss recent news about the company. Before we get too far into this, note that AMC is a meme stock, which means it’s prone to enthusiastic support from its investors.
AMC Stock Buzz #1: #CitadelScandal
The first, and likely biggest, reason that AMC shareholders are excited today has to do with a lawsuit making the rounds on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR). Users are discussing the #CitadelScandal, which has also been affecting Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) stock.
This lawsuit is connected to a halt in trading that took place earlier this year. That saw Robinhood stop trading for certain meme stocks that were rallying hard. The lawsuit claims that market manipulation was behind this.
AMC Stock Buzz #2: Debt Repayment
Next up we have to discuss AMC’s repaying its debts. The company has entered into an agreement. This has it repurchasing $35 million of its 15% cash / 17% payment-in-kind Toggle First Lien Secured Notes due in 2026.
Adam Aron, chairman and CEO of AMC Entertainment, said this about the loan repayment.
“The repurchase of some of our highest cost debt is one of the many steps that we are taking to optimally position AMC for the future. In addition to reducing our interest-bearing debt, we are also using our enhanced liquidity and improving business fundamentals to make meaningful reductions in deferred rent obligations.”
AMC stock was up slightly as of Friday morning and is up 1,804% since the start of the year.
