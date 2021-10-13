BB Stock: 4 Things to Know as BlackBerry Shares Start Looking Juicy Today

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) stock is on the move Wednesday as the company releases several bits of news traders will want to know about.
The first of the recent updates from the company came out after markets closed on Tuesday. This revealed a collaboration between the company, Alphabet’s (NASDAQ:GOOGL,GOOG) Google, as well as Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) to advance next-generation automotive cockpits.
That includes the availability of QNX® Hypervisor and VIRTIO-based reference design, This is for Android Automotive OS on the 3rd Generation Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platform. The intention here is to improve the cockpit experience and speed up release to automobile manufactuers.
Next up we’re talking about updates to BlackBerry Guard 2.0. This is a managed detection and response service in the works for enterprises and small businesses. It will make use of artificial intelligence (AI) to protect customers from “mobile phishing, malware attacks, attack propagation and insider threats from authorized personnel or compromised credentials.”
BlackBerry Guard 2.0 isn’t yet available for use but also isn’t far off. The company plans to have it ready to go sometime in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Finally, we’re talking about new partners for Blackberry’s extended detection and response ecosystem. The company is including Okta, Mimecast, Stellar Cyber and XM Cyber in this ecosystem to offer “a cohesive, holistic view of a customer’s security threat posture.”
BB stock is also seeing heavy trading today that could be the result of a short-squeeze. As of this writing, some 8.2 million shares have changed hands. That’s well on the way to the company’s daily average trading volume of 9.2 million shares.
BB stock was up 7.9% as of Wednesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.