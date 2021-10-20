Crypto Stocks: Why MARA, RIOT, BTBT, COIN, MSTR and SI Are Moving Higher Today

Crypto stocks are on the rise today as the rising price of Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) has investors excited about shares connected to it.
Bitcoin has been trending higher lately with significant rises over the last couple of weeks. That reached a climax today with the crypto reaching a new all-time high. As a result, shares are trading at around $66,928.67 as of this writing, which is a 7% increase over the last 24 hours.
Let’s check in on crypto stocks below to see how some of the top ones are reacting to the Bitcoin news today.
Crypto Stocks on the Move
- Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) stock starts us off with shares climbing more than 2% higher as of Wednesday morning.
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares are up next as they jump over 4% higher on today’s BTC news.
- Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) stock joins the list as the company’s shares head close to 6% higher alongside the price of Bitcoin.
- Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) shares are among the crypto stocks rising today with the stock sitting over 1% higher.
- MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) stockholders are also celebrating a new BTC all-time high with shares getting a more than 5% boost as of Wednesday morning.
- Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) shares are rising alongside other crypto stocks this morning as they see a more than 10% jump in price.
This is far from the only Bitcoin news that we’ve got for investors.
There’s plenty of recent BTC talk that traders are going to want to know about. A few examples of that include the launch of the first Bitcoin Futures ETF, plans for a Bitcoin Spot ETF, and other Bitcoin ETFs on the horizon. You can get all of those details by checking out the following links!
