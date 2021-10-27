Cryptocurrency News: Why Are Crypto Prices Dropping Today?

Crypto prices aren’t doing so hot on Wednesday and we’re diving into the latest cryptocurrency news to find out why.
The biggest catalyst behind today’s cryptocurrency news is Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD). The crypto giant saw its shares take a dive today and it looks like other cryptos are moving in sympathy with it. Due to this, there’s not much in the way of crypto news pushing the digital assets down today.
BTC’s falling price on Wednesday comes after the crypto made headlines with new all-time highs. This saw it surging higher to almost $70,000 per token. As of this writing, Bitcoin has dropped back down to around $58,851, which is a 5.7% decrease over the last 24 hours.
So just how much are crypto prices dropping today alongside BTC? Let’s take a look at that below!
Cryptocurrency News: Crypto Prices Down Today
- Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) is falling 5.2% over a 24-hour period as of Wednesday afternoon.
- Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) is dropping 7.4% over the same period of time today.
- Cardano (CCC:ADA-USD) is among the cryptos down today as its price slips 9.3% over a 24-hour period as of this afternoon.
- XRP (CCC:XRP-USD) is another crypto dipping lower with prices down 8.4% over a 24-hour period.
- Polkadot (CCC:DOT-USD) closes out our list of decreasing cryptos with prices down 8.4% over a 24-hour period as of Wednesday afternoon.
Of course, even with cryptocurrency prices falling there’s plenty of other news to jump into today!
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.