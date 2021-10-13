DATS Stock: 5 Things to Know About Messaging App DatChat as Shares Dive Today

DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) stock is on the move Wednesday despite a lack of news from the social media messaging service.
So what exactly is happening with DATS stock today? It looks like shares are caught up in a pump and dump as retail traders chatter about it online. We’ve seen a few Tweets in recent days saying the stock will pump higher and that did happen this morning. However, it didn’t last long before a sharp dive.
Alongside that comes heavy trading of DATS stock today. As of this writing, more than 65 million shares of the stock have been traded. That’s quite the jump from its daily average trading volume of 13.3 million shares.
With all the volatility surrounding DATS stock, traders will want to be careful about investing in it. While the stock is up more than 1,8000% since its public debut in August, it lacks the financials to warrant that rise.
Keeping that in mind, here’s what investors need to know about DatChat.
- DatChat is a blockchain, cybersecurity, and social media company.
- Its focus is on protecting privacy, which includes after messages have been sent.
- Through the company’s app, users can continue to effect messages that have already been sent.
- That includes the ability to delete messages from the users own device, as well as to anyone they sent it to.
- This also includes deleting entire converstaions at once, as well as protection from screenshots.
DATS stock started off strong this morning but is down 16.8% as of Wednesday afternoon.
We’ve got more stock market news investors will want to know about below!
