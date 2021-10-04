Escape Velocity: The Experts’ Approaches

Dear Reader,
In Friday’s Market360, I gave you an example of how Eric Fry makes big returns with his “Escape Velocity” strategy.
Today, Eric and I would like to tell you a little more about how our respective approaches play into the “Escape Velocity” strategy — and the gains that have been made possible in this unique space.
So let me start.
Cracking the Code
But before I do, I want to make sure you reserve your spot for Eric Fry’s and my special Escape Velocity Event for next Tuesday. We’re going to have a great time, and Eric and I are excited to have you join us.
In my first correspondence with you, I explained how Eric and I take different investing tactics.
You may recall that I am a “quant” guy, with a focus primarily on investing in companies that can consistently grow their sales and earnings.
In my 40-plus years of investing experience, I have found that as the company grows, its stock price typically climbs with it. Eric, on the other hand, is a “macro” guy.
Today, Eric and I want to further discuss our investing strategies. My strategy is often called “bottom-up” investing – searching for companies with great characteristics in any sector or size. I even “cracked the code” on what makes for great growth stocks. I was able to create a proprietary stock-picking algorithm that identifies the eight most important fundamental metrics that pinpointed stocks with tremendous potential.
This stock system led me to finding Intel at $3.60… Walmart at $7.56… Cisco at $0.47… Nike at $0.33… Home Depot at $0.73… and Apple at $1.49.
And now, I’m ready to take this system to the next level to really turbocharge gains. I’ll explain all about it in next Tuesday’s Escape Velocity Event, but I’ll say now that there’s big opportunity with it.
Based on a comprehensive back test my team and I performed, our “escape velocity” strategy could turn a 124% gain in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. into a 967% gain in the same time period. Or take my recommendation of a company called 52 Job Inc. It went up 76% in a few months, but with my “escape velocity” system, you could’ve seen 1,630% gains, or 21X more money in the same time period.
It’s also led to more than 100% gains in positions in less than two months. With a traditional investing strategy, you sometimes have to wait years to see that kind of return!
Now I’m going to turn things over to Eric so he can explain how he makes his “macro” analysis work for him… and the major gains his analysis has resulted in.
Eric, take it away!
Go “Macro” or Go Home
Eric Fry here.
But I do the opposite. Wall Street has sold investors on the idea that they should start with “micro” analysis: the idea that they should make investment decisions by comparing things like price/earnings ratios, income statements, or other company details.
I start with the “macro” analysis. I look for big-picture trends that drive huge, multiyear moves in entire sectors of the market.
I’m talking about trends that can spin off dozens of triple- and even quadruple-digit gains in just a few years.
When investors use a global macro strategy, they identify investment opportunities from a broad, global, top-down perspective rather than examining stocks one by one (a micro, bottom-up perspective).
And by learning global macro analysis, you’ll soon find yourself pinpointing huge trends right as they’re taking off: the kinds of trends that can generate huge, multiyear moves in stock prices.
That’s where our “escape velocity” strategy steps in to help you make the real money.
Right now, “escape velocity” means nothing to you. In fact, you may have signed up for our event thinking, What the heck does that mean?
Financial escape velocity is obtained when you’re not weighed down by the gravity of taxes, inflation, and all the other forces that quietly steal your wealth away before you can enjoy it.
In essence, it’s a form of freedom, of utter weightlessness, and the formula of which Louis and I have only just achieved.
So, how’s this all play into the Escape Velocity Event happening on Tuesday, October 5, at 7 p.m. (ET)?
Well, I’ve been using my global macro trading strategy to identify many of the world’s biggest “megatrends” for nearly 30 years. And then I use our “escape velocity” strategy to profit from them.
Here’s what that looks like…
- I was one of the first analysts to call out the emerging market megatrend that began in the late ’90s. At the time, you could have walked away with gains like 611% on Indian Hotels, 2,526% on Vostok New Ventures, or even 4,144% on Antofagasta.
- I was also one of the first analysts to call out the financial crisis of 2008… telling my readers to short dozens of the big banks and mortgage companies that eventually went bust.
- More recently, I called the resource stock boom in 2016 and 2017… which could have delivered gains like 628%, 424%, or even 915% in just a few short months.
So, I’ve got a track record here.
By identifying and tracking these megatrends, and with the trading strategy I dare say I’ve nearly perfected over the years, I show my readers how to exploit these trends for a chance at some of the biggest gains of their trading careers.
It’s something I’m extremely proud of, and with 41 1,000%+ winners – plus nearly 20 other recommendations that have returned more than 500% – I’m confident that this Escape Velocity Event will be like no other.
I can’t wait to share more with you at the big event on Tuesday.
But before then, Louis and I are going to be back here tomorrow with a preview of our escape velocity picks…
So, stay tuned.
Sincerely,
Louis Navellier
The Editor hereby discloses that as of the date of this email, the Editor, directly or indirectly, owns the following securities that are the subject of the commentary, analysis, opinions, advice, or recommendations in, or which are otherwise mentioned in, the essay set forth below:
Louis Navellier, who has been called “one of the most important money managers of our time,” has broken the silence in this shocking “tell all” video… exposing one of the most shocking events in our country’s history… and the one move every American needs to make today.