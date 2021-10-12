Hot Penny Stocks for Tuesday: Today’s 10 Biggest Movers

Penny stocks are on the move Tuesday and we’re taking a look at what’s hot among traders of the volatile investments.
Let’s jump right into that below!
Hot Penny Stocks for Tuesday
- ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) stock starts us off with shares rising more than 125% as some 30 million shares change hands.
- Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB) shares are up next with them climbing over 38% with over 40 million shares on the move.
- R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) stock joins the rally with a more than 37% increase and about 21 million shares traded.
- Cielo Waste Solutions (OTCMKTS:CWSFF) shares make the list with an over 18% increase and nearly 8 million shares changing hands.
- Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) stock is getting an almost 18% boost in trading today as around 60 million shares move.
- Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) shares join the hot penny stock list rising more than 13% with about 865,000 shares traded.
- Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) stock is increasing over 12% and some 1 million shares are in changing hands.
- Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) shares are likewise climbing about 12% with around 4 million shares on the move.
- Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) stock is jumping well over 10% as some 192 million shares traded.
- InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) shares are up more than 7% with a little over 2 million shares changing hands.
Investors looking for more stock market news today are in luck!
We’ve got all the latest stock market coverage that traders need to know about today. Among that is why Freyr Battery (NYSE:FREY), Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA), and Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB) shares are on the move today. You can find out more about that by checking out the links below!
