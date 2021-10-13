Hot Penny Stocks: Why NEW, ARDX, WTRH, GSAT and NRBO Are Moving Today

There’s loads of hot penny stocks worth checking in on today and we’re taking a look at what some of the top movers are doing!
Let’s jump right into that penny stock news below.
Hot Penny Stocks for Wednesday
- Puxin (NYSE:NEW) stock is gaining more than 18% as of this writing on no clear news. It’s likely that retail traders are trying to pump it higher in an effort to push it above $1. This would have it regaining compliance with the New York Stock Exchange’s $1 minimum.
- Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) shares on the opposite end of the spectrum with shares taking a more than 18% beating. This comes after a corporate update detailing an FDA meeting. The company is waiting for news from the agency before it can move forward with resubmitting a New Drug Application for tenapanor.
- Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) stock is rising over 51% thanks to a recent SEC filing. In that filing, the company reveals that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has taken a more than 10% stake of its shares.
- Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) shares are running about 2% higher today thanks to some recent Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) rumors. These rumors claim that Apple will add satellite phone service to the iPhone 13 and that Globalstar may be its provider.
- Neurobo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) stock is jumping over 10% thanks to positive Covid-19 news. This has it getting a recommendation from an independent Data Monitoring Committee to continue clinical trials of its novel coronavirus treatment.
There’s more stock market news worth diving into below!
InvestorPlace offers up all the latest stock coverage that traders need to know about. That includes what’s going on with shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG), Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR), and BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) today. You can learn all about those matters at the following links!
More Wednesday Stock Market News
- PLUG Stock: One Huge Reason Plug Power Is Generating Gains Today
- JSPR Stock: The Bullish Call That Has Biotech Play Jasper Therapeutics Rocketing 105% Today
- BB Stock: 4 Things to Know as BlackBerry Shares Start Looking Juicy Today
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed