Louis Navellier’s #1 Stock for 2022

On October 20, the man who recommended Google before anyone else will reveal his #1 stock pick for 2022 — for FREE — ticker symbol and all — in a special presentation.

Wed, October 20 at 4:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
Sign Up Here, FREE!

Hot Penny Stocks: Why NEW, ARDX, WTRH, GSAT and NRBO Are Moving Today

There's more than just pumps moving penny stocks today

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Oct 13, 2021, 12:05 pm EDT

There’s loads of hot penny stocks worth checking in on today and we’re taking a look at what some of the top movers are doing!

Image of a penny held between two fingers with a white indoor background representing hot penny stocks.

Source: Shutterstock

Let’s jump right into that penny stock news below.

Hot Penny Stocks for Wednesday

  • Puxin (NYSE:NEW) stock is gaining more than 18% as of this writing on no clear news. It’s likely that retail traders are trying to pump it higher in an effort to push it above $1. This would have it regaining compliance with the New York Stock Exchange’s $1 minimum.
  • Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) shares on the opposite end of the spectrum with shares taking a more than 18% beating. This comes after a corporate update detailing an FDA meeting. The company is waiting for news from the agency before it can move forward with resubmitting a New Drug Application for tenapanor.
  • Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) stock is rising over 51% thanks to a recent SEC filing. In that filing, the company reveals that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has taken a more than 10% stake of its shares.

There’s more stock market news worth diving into below!

InvestorPlace offers up all the latest stock coverage that traders need to know about. That includes what’s going on with shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG), Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR), and BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) today. You can learn all about those matters at the following links!

More Wednesday Stock Market News

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks. 

Read More:Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2021/10/hot-penny-stocks-why-new-ardx-wtrh-gsat-and-nrbo-are-moving-today/.

©2021 InvestorPlace Media, LLC