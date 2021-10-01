How “Cellware” Will Change Humanity

|
The coming revolution will see the rise of a whole new information industry – totally different than the one we know today – that will mint millionaires and billionaires at incredible rates.
The software era from 2000 – 2020 made the Google founders, the Facebook founders, and the Microsoft founders some of the richest people on earth. It made millionaires out of employees and shareholders.
This new era will see the rise of a whole new group of information billionaires and millionaires.
The software era from 2000 – 2020 made Google, Facebook, and Microsoft among the most valuable, most powerful companies in human history.
This new era will do the same for companies you haven’t heard of yet.
This new era will see the rise of a whole new group of trillion-dollar information powerhouses.
The good news is, we are in the very early stages of this incredible new information age.
You can still get in on the ground floor of what will go down in history as one of the biggest technological revolutions in history. Because this revolution will take hold during the 2020s, we will exit this decade a different society than when we entered it.
The coming revolution is all thanks to one of the most important, most transformational technologies in human history: Cellware.
***The Most Valuable Code on the Planet
It’s no wonder we’ve assigned immense values to information businesses like Google and Microsoft. After all, high quality information and instructions on how to use it are the most valuable commodities on the planet.
For example, Coca-Cola’s legendarily valuable recipe for Coke is really just information. A set of instructions for creating soda. Same with Google’s trillion-dollar search engine. Same with patents for blockbuster billion dollar drugs. Same with all the recipes for creating dishes you’ve enjoyed your whole life.
Everything around you was created by – and everything around you is governed by – information arranged to form a set of instructions.
Blueprints for building your house. Instructions for maintaining your heating system. The set of instructions that operates the traffic lights in your town. The company that makes your favorite pair of blue jeans has precise instructions on how to create them. The business you’re in operates on a big set of instructions.
In the mid 1800s, scientists began to realize that the human body has a set of instructions as well.
We have information inside our bodies that determines how tall we are, our hair color, our body type, our eye color, and hundreds of other things that make us individuals. Plants, bacteria, and animals have these instructions as well.
This information is called deoxyribonucleic acid, or DNA.
DNA is a long molecule containing the information organisms need to live, develop, and reproduce. DNA is found in every cell in the body, and is passed down from parent to child. Put simply, DNA is the instruction manual for your body… and every other living thing on Earth. It’s very much the “code” that forms your operating system.
DNA’s structure is a double-stranded helix. It resembles the look of a twisted ladder.
Scientists encourage us to think of DNA like letters of the alphabet. Letters combine with one another in a specific order to form words, sentences, paragraphs, and whole stories. It’s the same with DNA. How your DNA is written forms your genes, which determine genetic traits like height, eye color, body type, and susceptibility to disease. DNA is your recipe. Your entire set of instructions written in DNA is called your “genome.”
Unlike how some discoveries and inventions can be credited to one person, our knowledge of DNA and genetics is the product of a huge group effort. No one person is credited with discovering what we know about our genes. But you may remember from high school how a monk named Gregor Mendel worked with thousands of pea plants in the 1800s and discovered rules of heredity.
For most of the past 100 years, we’ve known that DNA is the code of life. However, our analytical technology and tools didn’t allow us to actually read DNA. It was like a book right in front of us that we couldn’t open.
However, in the 1990s, a giant and costly international research project called the Human Genome Project was undertaken with a simple goal: To read the book of life. To “map” the human genome and find out exactly how much information is in our book, how it is ordered, and exactly what it says.
The Human Genome Project was completed in 2003 at a cost of $2.7 billion. The result was a historic milestone in our understanding of what makes us human. A whole new book of knowledge opened up… and the prospect of an amazing new era of health care and longevity appeared.
Scientists determined the twin strands of DNA in our cells contained about three billion pairs of letters — enough information to fill hundreds of books.
Since the Human Genome Project, our ability to “decode” the information inside DNA has grown by leaps and bounds. The cost of analyzing a reading a person’s genome (called “sequencing”) has fallen more than 99%, to less than $300. Industry experts expect the cost to fall even more over the coming decade.
Thanks to bleeding edge analytical tools and incredible advances in computing power, we now have the ability to read DNA and create medical treatments based on that information. Very soon, getting your genome sequenced will cost less than a nice pair of shoes. In the future, insurance companies and health care companies will require their customers to get their genome sequenced. Massive industries based on all that information will spring forth.
Software is the greatest wealth creation force of the past 30 years because of all the time, money, and frustration it has saved us.
DNA analysis – or “cellware” as we at InvestorPlace call it – promises to create another set of transformational changes.
Most scientists agree the most revolutionary aspect of knowing exactly what our individual DNA says is the prospect of highly personalized health care. Our current health care system is based on what could be called a crude, blunt “one size fits” all strategy… in which thousands of people receive the exact same treatment, no matter what is in their DNA.
Determining how our genes interact and which parts of our DNA affect certain diseases and conditions means doctors have much greater understanding of how these conditions work and how to treat them. When you add that to the precise knowledge of an individual’s genes and their mutations, and you get the dawn of a new era of personalized medicine.
Thanks to DNA analysis, doctors can tailor a patient’s medical treatment to be an exact fit, the way a tailor adjusts a dress or a suit for an individual. Drug treatments based on specific genetic mutations can be created. Doctors will be able to diagnose a disease in a patient who is not showing typical symptoms.
Soon, we’ll move from a “one drug fits all” style of treatment to a much more effective, much more targeted and highly personalized approach. For example, based on a patient’s DNA, doctors may be able to predict if they will benefit from certain cancer therapies. This could avoid having patients go through debilitating chemotherapy treatments unnecessarily.
Knowing what is in an individual’s DNA can also provide doctors the ability to anticipate diseases that someone may be predisposed to. These conditions could be addressed with a preventative approach, before they take over the body. This will turbocharge the tried and true medical strategy dictated by the old saying, “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”
And speaking of prevention, DNA analysis will allow doctors and nutritionists to make tailored diet recommendations designed to prevent conditions they can see coming on the horizon, thanks to the incredible “telescope” that is DNA analysis.
Email browsers, Word documents, and spreadsheets have saved us huge amounts of time, money, and frustration. Our new DNA-informed health promises to do the same. This is why John Sculley, the former CEO of Apple, says genetic innovation will be “bigger than the Internet.”
In the future, you or a loved one’s life will most likely be saved by DNA analysis. It will be a quantum leap forward in humankind’s development.
During the covid-19 pandemic, we got a preview of what DNA analysis can do for society. The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine was developed at light speed thanks to DNA-analysis of covid-19 and treatments related to it.
Twenty years ago, that pace of innovation was unheard of. Now, it’s becoming routine.
Amazingly, the benefits to society cellware will bring don’t end with health care. Cellware is going to disrupt and transform over $50 trillion worth of global industries. This is thanks to an application of cellware called “synthetic biology.”
Synthetic biology is using DNA analysis and programming to create materials and substances with specific and desirable characteristics. It blends biotechnology, data analytics, and industrial chemistry. Synthetic biology could reduce the need for fossil fuel-based chemicals and for animal-based products.
When it comes to changing the world, synthetic biology is in its very early stages. But it promises to revolutionize more than $50 trillion worth of industry.
***The Mind Blowing Investment Implications
As for detailing the historic investment implications of cellware, I’ll start by asking you to think about how Microsoft’s mastery of information changed the world… and why the company’s backers and key employees grew very wealthy.
Microsoft’s products have saved the human race colossal amounts lots of time, money, and hassle. We’ve happily paid big bucks for it. Over its history, Microsoft has generated more than $1.6 trillion in revenue.
Then think of how the world was transformed by other software-based businesses like Amazon, Google, Facebook, Uber, Priceline, eBay, Apple, DocuSign, and Adobe.
Think of how email, internet browsers, digital photography, digital music, online brokerages, online travel sites, and automation have changed the world forever. The software powering those things (and more) have totally changed how we work, play, educate, travel, eat, manufacture, buy, sell, and receive medical care.
Because the impact of software is so huge and transformational, it has led to the largest, fastest creation of wealth in history.
Now think of how much we value health and longevity.
Think of how much we value efficiency and effectiveness when it comes to receiving medical care.
Think of how much you and your family would pay and how far you’d go to avoid or shorten painful illnesses and conditions.
Healthy life is the ultimate asset.
We are willing to spend every last dime we have for more of it.
Ask any of the world’s richest people and they’ll tell you that their physical assets like homes, businesses, and piles of cash aren’t worth anything close to the ultimate asset: Months, years, and decades of healthy life.
Downloading digital songs, finding hotel deals, reading digital books, using Google, using Facebook, and online shopping can be fun and add value to our lives, but we place far, far higher values on healthy life.
The cellware industry will allow us to get more and more of our ultimate desire. Our ultimate “asset.”
Thanks to cellware, we will exit this decade a totally different society than the one that entered it. We will change the trajectory of the human race.
This is why I believe cellware is set to create the next trillion-dollar companies. It’s why I believe the industry will create dozens of companies that turn their early shareholders into very wealthy people. It’s why I believe this is one of the biggest wealth building opportunities of your life.
One diversified “set it and forget” vehicle for investing in the DNA boom is the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG). It’s a fund managed by the innovation-focused ARK Invest. The fund owns a broad basket of DNA-focused businesses.
Then you have companies that provide critical data collection, data analysis, and drug discovery services, like genomic sequencing leader Illumina (ILMN), drug data analytics firm Schrodinger (SDGR), drug discovery firm AbCellera Biologics (ABCL) and synthetic DNA specialist Twist Bioscience (TWST). Another company that aims to provide DNA-analysis powered drug discovery services is Editas Medicine (EDIT).
In the synthetic biology world, a company named Ginko Bioworks (DNA) is considered by some top investors to be the premier play.
Some investors prefer high risk, high reward biotech firms that are essentially bets on one or two specific new drugs working. For these people, DNA-analysis and programming will create dozens and dozens of attractive opportunities over the coming decade.
Whatever vehicles you choose, the historic opportunity “in code” is clear…
Microsoft. Oracle. Adobe. Salesforce. Facebook, Instagram, Google, Bitcoin, Twitter, Uber, Square, Airbnb. These hugely successful businesses are all about code.
All ways of collecting, storing, analyzing, displaying, protecting, and transferring information. Code is allowing more people to grow wealthy faster than anything on the planet.
Well, a good case can be made that DNA code – the ability to collect it, store it, analyze it, write it, display it, protect it, transfer it, and create with it – is worth even more than today’s software companies combined.
Dr. George Church of Harvard says DNA analysis and programming could surpass the space, atomic, and electronic revolutions in its significance.
With all this in mind, I recommend getting familiar with the cellware industry and its many branches as quickly as you can. It’s going to change the world and create one of the biggest wealth-building opportunities of your life.
