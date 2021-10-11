HYLN Stock: Why EV Play Hyliion Holdings Is Taking a Huge Hit Today

Hyliion Holdings (NYSE:HYLN) stock is taking a beating on Monday and it’s thanks to an analyst weighing in on the electric vehicle (EV) company.
This comes from UBS analyst Steven Fisher. He downgraded shares of HYLN stock from a neutral rating to the new sell rating. For some perspective, the current analyst consensus rating for the stock is hold.
In addition to that, Fisher includes a new price target for shares of HYLN stock. That new price target is $5 per share, which is a massive decrease from the previous price target of $14 per share. That’s also well below the analyst consensus price target of $16.20 per share.
So why is the UBS analyst taking such a bearish stance on HYLN stock? Fisher isn’t expecting the company to perform well in the next few years. That includes predictions that the company will miss its revenue estimates from 2022 through 2024.
Investors are reacting to today’s analyst update with heavy trading of HYLN stock. As of this writing, nearly 9 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s well above the company’s daily average trading volume of about 2.5 million shares.
HYLN stock was down 10.9% as of Monday afternoon and is down 54.6% since the start of the year.
