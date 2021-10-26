AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) stock is on the move Tuesday and it’s got to do with an analyst initiating coverage of the stock.
The coverage that sent LIDR stock off this morning came from Roth Capital analyst Suji Desilva after-hours Monday. This had them initiating coverage of the stock with a buy rating and a $15 price target.
There aren’t many analysts covering LIDR stock but the current consensus rating is buy. That comes from two buy ratings for the shares. The consensus price target is 1$14.50, which represents a possible 138.49% upside.
So why is Desilva taking a bullish stance on LIDR stock? The analyst is expecting the company’s iDAR platform to see more use in certain vehicle models. That includes several high-performing ones looking for highway safety with autonomous vehicles (AVs).
In addition to that, the Roth Capital analyst believes the company’s licensing business model will do well for it. That includes possible gross margins of 80%. Talk of strong partnerships are also behind their decision.
The new rating for LIDR stock has traders taking extra interest in the shares. As of this writing, more than 68 million units of the stock have changed hands. That’s a massive jump from the company’s daily average trading volume of around 913,000 shares.
LIDR stock was up 26.1% as of Tuesday afternoon.
Investors looking for more stock market news will want to keep reading!
InvestorPlace is home to the most recent stock coverage that traders need today. A few examples include DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) stock rising on a dropped deal, recent Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) price predictions, as well as Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) gaining on a deal with Uber (NYSE:UBER). You can get up to speed on these topics at the following links!
More Tuesday Stock Market News
- Why DKNG Stock Investors Are Betting On the Dropped DraftKings-Entain Deal
- TSLA Stock Price Predictions: How High the Pros Think Tesla Shares Could Go
- WBX Stock: The ‘Zero-Emissions’ Uber Deal That Has Wallbox Charging Higher Today
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed