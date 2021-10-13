No, You Can’t Buy Blue Origin Stock. 3 Space Stocks to Watch Instead.

This morning as markets opened, many investors were focused on something else — the launch of Blue Origin’s second all-civilian flight into space. Blue Origin carries with it the backing of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos, and it can tout that its flight today landed safely. Perhaps more importantly, this morning’s voyage included actor William Shatner, noted for his iconic role in the film and television series Star Trek.
The current space race, which has centered around Bezos and Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) founder Richard Branson, has cast an entirely new light on space travel and what is possible. It’s led to many questions, but recently one has been if investors can buy Blue Origin stock?
Sorry Folks, No Blue Origin Stock
It’s easy to see why audiences would be curious about boarding the Blue Origin stock ship before it takes off. Amazon is one of the most noted stock market success stories and, as of this writing, shares are up 0.85% for the day. Unfortunately, the answer to the million dollar question of the day is “no.”
Despite being owned by the founder of one of America’s most prolific giants of industry, Blue Origin is still a private company. As such, we can’t buy shares in it, and despite plenty of chatter through digital investment communities, the company has not made any official announcements regarding plans to go public.
If you’re disappointed by this news, you’re probably wondering if there’s any way round this?
Well, unless your name is Jeff Bezos, you will just have to watch and wait to officially buy Blue Origin stock. If you’re looking to cash in on the space boom, there are plenty of stocks that could take you to the moon more quickly. Here are three stocks to consider.
Space Stocks to Watch: Virgin Galactic (SPCE)
Founded by British entrepreneur Richard Branson, this company has emerged as one of the earliest players in the space race.
Despite a voyage from their primary competitor taking off today, the company’s stock has risen, up 1.36% as of this writing. The current trading season has been rough across many sectors, but yesterday saw this stock outperform the market as airline stocks across the globe continued to fall. Plus, good news from the Federal Aviation Administration at the end of September saw the stock shoot up.
If you need a reminder as to what sector this company operates in, just look at its trading symbol — SPCE.
Astra Space (ASTR)
If you’re looking for a bullish play on the space race, consider this little-known company. Astra (NASDAQ:ASTR) deals in spacecraft launch vehicles and while this may not be the most exciting area of space travel, it is certainly worth paying attention to.
The stock has had a turbulent day today but the past week has seen it rise by more than 8%, likely due to the looming launch and renewed interest in space technology that such an event always generates.
The company suffered a setback in August but they are focused on the next launch of the season and at less than $9 per share, prices are still low enough for investors to get in early.
Momentus (MNTS)
Another company with ties to space that has managed to fly under the radar for many is Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS). With “plans to offer infrastructure services to support the growing space economy” this company is focused on the impending industry of space travel and tourism.
While this field is still developing, we all know that its boom is coming which means that the companies who are already working to be part of it are worth watching now. Momentus has traded very well recently, up 9.22% for the past month.
Anyone looking for something a bit different while we wait for Blue Origin stock may want to consider the ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX).
On the date of publication, Samuel O’Brient did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.