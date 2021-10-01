The First-Ever Escape Velocity Event

Novavax News: Why NVAX Stock Investors Have a Tough Pill to Swallow Today

MRK's new pill is pushing NVAX lower

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Oct 1, 2021, 12:23 pm EDT

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) stock is taking a beating on Friday as investors react to news about Merck (NYSE:MRK) developing a COVID-19 treatment.

Novavax is currently developing its own vaccine for the novel coronavirus. However, it may have waited too long to get it out. Merck revealed interim study results today that show its oral pill molnupiravir reduces the risk of death or hospitalization by roughly 50% in certain coronavirus patients.

This means that there may be less need for the vaccine in the works by Novavax. On top of that, other companies already have vaccines out while NVAX is still taking part in Phase1/2 clinical trials.

Taking into account the delay in getting out its vaccine, as well as the news from Merck today, and it’s no surprise investors in NVAX stock are seeing red today. To go along with that, heavy trading has some 12 million shares changing hands. The stock’s daily average trading volume is closer to 4.8 million shares.

NVAX stock was down 15.4% as of Friday afternoon but is still up 55.6% since the start of the year.

