NRXP Stock: The Critical Covid-19 Trial Results That Have NRx Pharma Rocketing Higher

NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) stock is surging higher on Thursday thanks to recent results from a clinical trial of its Covid-19 treatment.
According to the results, 81% of patients taking aviptadil survived to 60 days following infection. For comparison, that percentage was 21% for patients in a control group getting standard care for the virus.
It’s worth noting that this stud is still small in scale. The aviptadil group was made up of 21 patients with 17 surviving and the control group had 24 patients with only five surviving. Those results were published in the Journal of Infectious Diseases and Treatment.
Jihad Georges Youssef, M.D., Medical Director of Advanced Lung Diseases Program at Houston Methodist J. C. Walter Jr. Transplant Center, as well as the lead author of the study, said this about the results boosting NRXP stock higher today.
“Although randomized, placebo-controlled trials are the gold standard for medical evidence, the findings in this open-label study are remarkably similar to those seen at tertiary care medical centers in the phase 2b/3 trial of aviptadil vs. placebo. Therefore, we view this study as supportive evidence that aviptadil protects the lung against the lethal effects of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.”
NRXP stock is reacting well to today’s news with heavy trading. As of this writing, more than 10 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s a massive jump over the company’s daily average trading volume of about 5.4 million shares.
NRXP stock was up 29.7% as of Thursday morning but is down 49.1% since the start of the year.
