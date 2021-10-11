Reddit Investor Watch: 10 Biggest Meme Stock Movers Today

Meme stocks are on the move Monday as Reddit investors watch their favorite shares rise higher amid a rally.
This has investors on Reddit and social media hyping up their favorite stocks to send them higher. We’re seeing so much of this today that the term “to the moon” is currently trending over on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR).
Let’s dive into that below to see what the biggest meme stock movers are today!
Monday Reddit Investor Watch
- SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) stock starts us off with shares climbing more than 12% as some 45 million shares move hands. The company’s daily average trading volume is 21 million shares.
- FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares are rising more than 6% as of his writing and over 13 million shares have traded. The company’s daily average trading volume is 22 million shares.
- New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) stock is up next with shares jumping more than 4% as 45 million shares moved. The company’s daily average trading volume is 82 million shares.
- TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) shares are increasing close to 6% with around 11 million shares moving. The company’s daily average trading volume is 31 million shares.
- DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) stock is getting an over 5% boost with 23 million shares changing hands. The company’s daily average trading volume is 29 million shares.
- iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) shares are jumping close to 4% with some 5 million shares on the move. The company’s daily average trading volume is 8 million shares.
- Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) stock is rising around 3% with about 13 million shares moving. The company’s daily average trading volume is 26 million shares.
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) shares are up over 1% with 28 million shares trading. The company’s daily average trading volume is 82 million shares.
- Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) stock joins the list with shares up more than 1% and 15 million units moving. The company’s daily average trading volume is 46 million shares.
- Nokia (NYSE:NOK) shares close out the list of meme stock movers up slightly with 9 million shares changing hands. The company’s daily average trading volume is 23 million shares.
