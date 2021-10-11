Solar Stocks: Why SUNW, SPWR, DQ, ENPH and SEDG Are Shining Bright Today

Solar stocks are on the move today and that’s good news for investors as shares are shining brighter.
Let’s jump right into what solar stocks are doing today and get into the why as well.
Solar Stocks Rising Today
- Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) stock is rising almost 12% higher today as it jumps following news Friday of it moving its headquarters to Utah.
- SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) shares are getting an over 12% boost as of this writing after news last week of it acquiring Blue Raven Solar sent it higher.
- Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) stock is running 11% higher Monday afternoon thanks to positive coverage from one analyst. You can learn all about that at this link.
- Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) shares are jumping about 6% as investors react to energy shortage news, which is likely pushing other solar stocks up today.
- Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) stock is up more than 8%, likely in sympathy with the solar stocks rally taking place today.
The increasing interest in solar stocks today means that many of the companies mentioned above are seeing heavy trading today. That makes sense as investors are piling in now in hopes of reaping profits if shares are able to continue today’s positive movement.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.