SOLO Stock: The Bosch Deal Moving ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Today

ElectraMeccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) stock is on the move Thursday after announcing a major deal with Robert Bosch LLC.
The agreement between the two companies will have Bosch setting up a service network of independent automotive repair shops. These will service and maintain the upcoming Solo electric vehicle (EV) from ElectraMeccanica Vehicles.
According to a press release, the shops will pop up in commercial launch locations across the eastern U.S. Following this, they will expand outwards to the rest of the country. These locations will be uniquely set up to service the single-seat SOLO EV.
Kevin Pavlov, CEO of ElectraMeccanica Vehicles, said this in the news release moving SOLO stock today.
“Bosch’s global network of Bosch Car Service repair shops, which go through a qualified certification process, aligns well with ElectraMeccanica’s specialized SOLO EV maintenance and repair training. Our SOLO is a purpose built vehicle meeting top quality and safety standards, and we hope that our customers can find confidence in a world-class partner like Bosch, for any service or repair needs.”
SOLO stock is getting attention from traders today with decent volume. This has some 1.5 million shares changing hands as of this writing. That’s approaching the company’s daily average trading volume of 2.2 million shares.
SOLO stock was up earlier this morning but is down 1.4% as of noon Thursday.
