The FuelCell Energy Chatter That Has FCEL Stock Trending Today

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) stock is on the move Monday despite a lack of news concerning the fuel cell development and manufacturing company.
So why exactly is FCEL stock heading higher today? It looks like chatter on social media is behind the stock’s rally today. That’s not uncommon for the stock as it’s a favorite of retail traders. Plus, its lower entry price makes it easy for pump and dumps.
Traders seeing today’s hype will want to be careful about jumping in on FCEL stock. Sure, prices are trending higher now, but there’s no guarantee that will last. We could see a fall later today once the excitement dies down.
Even so, there’s no denying the extra activity surrounding the stock. As of this writing, some 91 million shares have been traded. That’s quite the increase over the stock’s daily average trading volume of about 23 million shares.
Let’s check in on what Reddit has to say about FCEL stock today.
FCEL Stock Reddit Chatter
“$FCEL what the fuck? I’m not complaining at all, but holy shit. +16% on a Monday, hell yes.” — Downside_Up_
“$FCEL! Yay, my bags are gone. Now, what to do with these hands…” — crazyyimmy
“y’all jerking off to RIOT & SOFI up 5%……..FCEL +15% since open.” — soup-to-nuts
“FCEL and PLUG are hot right now and look like they’ll keep climbing.” — LarrysBets_76
“Man o man… FCEL just about to break out… u better be on that train!!” — famictech2000
FCEL stock is up 16.2% as of noon Monday.
We’ve got more hot stock market news worth looking into below!
InvestorPlace is home to the latest stock market coverage that traders need. That includes out dives into MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) stock, short-squeeze plays to watch, as well as Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) ETFs. You can find all of that at the following links!
More Monday Stock Market News
- MNKD Stock: The Disappointing FDA News That Has MannKind Shares Diving Today
- Short Squeeze Stocks: PROG, DBGI and 3 Others Experts Think Are Ready to Pop
- Want to Invest in the First-Ever U.S. Bitcoin ETF? 11 Things for Potential BITO Investors to Know
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed