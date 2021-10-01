Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

Good morning, investor! The final day of the workweek is here and with it comes a look at the pre-market stock movers for Friday!
Moving shares today are BTC prices rising, a reverse stock split, as well as retreats after rallies on Thursday, and other news.
Let’s talk about those pre-market stock movers below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) stock is rocketing more than 225% higher but its due to a reverse stock split.
- Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) shares are soaring over 29% as it continues a short-squeeze rally from Thursday.
- Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) stock is surging more than 28% after announcing its acquisition of PulseVet.
- Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) shares are rising over 21% on news of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) carrying its colorectal cancer test.
- Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) stock is heading about 19% higher after a dip yesterday with recent news including an FDA update.
- Helix Energy Solutions (NYSE:HLX) shares are increasing more than 15% after announcing a new $80 million credit facility.
- Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) stock is gaining roughly 15%, which continues a rise from an investor relations deal.
- Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) shares are getting an over 14% boost despite a lack of news this morning.
- Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) stock is jumping close to 13% with Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) prices heading higher.
- BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) shares are up more than 10% for the same reason.
10 Top Losers
- IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) stock is diving by nearly 15% as it continues negative movement from yesterday.
- Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI) shares are pulling back over 12% following a meme stock rally.
- Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) stock is retreating more than 12% after a penny stock rally on Thursday.
- Superior Drilling (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) shares are taking a 12% beating as it comes back down from the penny stock rally yesterday.
- Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) stock is likewise falling over 11% after a rally yesterday.
- Onion Global (NYSE:OG) shares are dropping more than 6% after rallying yesterday on a private label brand promotion initiative.
- Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) stock is slipping over 5% after running higher on clinical trial data Thursday.
- Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) shares are decreasing more than 5% after a positive Zacks report boosted shares yesterday.
- Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) stock is dipping over 4% alongside other vaccine stocks this week.
- Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 4% after a rally on Thursday.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.