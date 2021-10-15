Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

Good morning, trader! It’s the final day of the week and we’re starting the end with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Friday!
Investors have earnings reports, new ratings from analysts, and other news to thank for today’s stock movement.
Let’s get into those pre-market stock movers below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) stock is surging more than 46% higher as the price of Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) surged last night.
- ABVC BioPharma (NASDAQ:ABVC) stock is gaining over 23% despite a lack of news behind the movement.
- Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) shares are soaring more than 17% thanks to a new buy rating for the stock.
- OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) stock is getting an over 11% boost thanks to a new buy rating.
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) stock is rising more than 11% on no clear news this morning.
- Air Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) shares are climbing over 11% after announcing a $5.2-million agreement to supply Chaff Pods for the CH-53K heavy lift helicopter.
- Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) stock is sitting 11% higher as it recovers from a major fall earlier this week.
- 23andMe Holding (NASDAQ:ME) shares are increasing more than 10% following a positive shoutout by EMJ Capital’s Eric Jackson during a CNBC interview last night.
- IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) stock is jumping over 8% as it continues a week-long rally and prepares to keynote IEEE Quantum Week.
- Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) shares are up more than 7% after revealing the date of its conference call to discuss fiscal Q4 earnings.
10 Top Losers
- Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) stock is taking an over 25% beating after releasing its fiscal Q2 2021 earnings report.
- Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) shares are decreasing more than 20% after delaying commercial flights to the fourth quarter of 2022.
- Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) stock is falling over 15% after releasing fiscal Q4 earnings.
- Pearson (NYSE:PSO) shares are declining more than 12% due to an increase in people seeking jobs over signing up for college.
- Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) stock is dropping over 9% after revealing a proposed public stock offering.
- Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) shares are diving by nearly 8%, which continues negative movement this week.
- Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) stock is slipping more than 7% as it continues to feel the burn of its asset sale and Chapter 11 announcement.
- Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) shares are dipping 7% after releasing its earnings report for the third quarter of 2021.
- Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) stock is heading about 7% lower after releasing preliminary results for Q3.
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 6% as it pulls back from a rally on Thursday.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.