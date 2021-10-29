Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

Good morning, investor! It’s the last day of the trading week and we’re starting it with a dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers for Friday!
We’ve got plenty of news moving shares today. That includes multiple earnings reports, business deals, and more.
Let’s jump into those pre-market stock movers below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) stock is soaring more than 19% after a committee recommended it continue its Covid-19 treatment trial.
- DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) shares are increasing over 18% as the penny stock recovers from a dip on Thursday.
- BEST (NYSE:BEST) stock is surging more than 14% on news of it selling its business in China.
- WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) shares are gaining over 12% likely due to Facebook’s (NASDAQ:FB) Meta plans.
- A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) stock is running more than 11% higher after releasing earnings for its third quarter of 2021.
- Tailwind Two Acquisition (NYSE:TWNT) shares are rising over 10% after the SPAC announced a merger agreement with Terran Orbital.
- Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) stock is climbing more than 10% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) shares are jumping over 10% after announcing it will release its most recent earnings report next week.
- Getnet Adquirência (NASDAQ:GET) stock is getting a more than 9% boost on no apparent news.
- AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) shares are up over 9% with the release of its Q3 2021 earnings report.
10 Top Losers
- Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) stock is plummeting nearly 74% as retail traders eye the stock.
- RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. Rights (NYSE:RIVR) are diving close to 39% during pre-market trading.
- ALFI (NASDAQ:ALF) shares are taking a more than 20% beating after a decent rally on Thursday.
- Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) stock is dropping over 19% following the release of its most recent earnings report.
- Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares are falling more than 17% with the release of its Q3 2021 earnings report.
- LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) stock is decreasing almost 14% after releasing its earnings report for its fiscal second quarter of 2022.
- HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB) shares are retreating over 13% after jumping on FDA news yesterday.
- Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) stock is slipping more than 12% after a rally yesterday on Frankfurt Stock Exchange listing news.
- Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) shares are dipping 11% with the release of its fiscal Q1 2022 earnings report.
- 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) stock closes out our pre-market stock movers down over 10% after announcing the pricing of a public offering for its common stock.
