Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

Welcome back, trader! I hope the weekend served you well because we’ve got pre-market stock movers to start off Monday with!
Pharmaceutical companies are dominating today’s lists as shares react to clinical trial news and response letters from the FDA.
Let’s jump into those pre-market stock movers below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) stock is rocketing more than 794% but only because of a one-for-10 reverse stock split.
- Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) shares are surging over 39% after releasing positive results from its Phase 3 clinical trial for its Covid-19 vaccine candidate.
- Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) stock is soaring more than 17% as H.C. Wainwright initiates coverage with a buy rating.
- Xiaobai Maimai (NASDAQ:HX) shares are rising nearly 17% in what appears to be another penny stock rally.
- Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) stock is gaining over 16% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) shares are increasing more than 10% after an upgrade to Overweight at Morgan Stanley.
- InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) stock is getting a 10% boost in what appears to be a retail trader push.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) shares are climbing over 9% in what also appears to be a pump from traders online.
- Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) stock is jumping close to 9% higher on positive phase 3 clinical trial results from its Covid-19 vaccine.
- Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) shares are up more than 8% in what could be a short-squeeze of the stock.
10 Top Losers
- Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) stock is diving over 42% with the release of an ex-dividend for investors today and following a surge on Friday.
- Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) shares are taking a more than 31% beating after getting a poor Complete Response Letter from the FDA concerning its Biologics License Application for DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection.
- MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) stock is plummeting over 25% following the release of a progress update for its New Drug Application for Tyvaso DPI.
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) shares are dropping more than 21% after saying that the FDA won’t likely give an update on its New Drug Application for FT218 in October.
- Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) stock is falling over 13% following the FDA failing to approve the company’s Biologics License Application for narsoplimab in the treatment of hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy.
- Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares are decreasing close to 13% after the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors “approved the grant of stock options to purchase an aggregate of 48,800 shares of its common stock and restricted stock units (RSUs) covering an aggregate of 8,200 shares of common stock to three hired employees.”
- UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR) stock is declining more than 8%, which continues negative movement from Friday after China targeted it for potential non-compliance with regulations.
- LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) shares are dipping over 8% after a rally last week alongside Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD).
- Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU) stock is slipping more than 7% as it was also named in the China non-compliance news.
- DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) shares are down over 7% as it continues volatility from last week.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.