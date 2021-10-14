Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

Good morning, investor! We’re ready for another busy day of trading with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Thursday!
There’s loads of news behind this morning’s stock movement. That includes earnings reports, a Chapter 11 filing, and more.
Let’s jump into those pre-market stock movers below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) stock is soaring more than 36% after releasing its most recent earnings report.
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) shares are increasing over 24% following the release of a corporate update on its business operations.
- Kore Group Holdings (NYSE:KORE) stock is gaining more than 24% a couple of days after going public through a SPAC merger.
- Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) shares are rising over 17% after releasing its fiscal Q4 earnings report.
- Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) stock is surging over 12% higher, likely in sympathy with GMBL stock.
- Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) shares are getting a more than 11% boost as they recover from a fall on Wednesday.
- Sarcos Technology (NASDAQ:STRC) stock is heading over 10% higher after the U.S. Navy increased its contract award for the company.
- Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) shares are jumping nearly 9% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) stock is shooting more than 8% higher following a fall in after-hours trading yesterday.
- Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) shares are up over 8% on no apparent news.
10 Top Losers
- Up Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR) stock is diving more than 14% after gaining yesterday.
- Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU) shares are taking an over 13% beating following a recent rally.
- Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) stock is dropping roughly 13% after announcing asset sale plans through a Chapter 11 filing.
- iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) shares are decreasing more than 10% as it continues a downward trend started earlier this week.
- Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) stock is falling over 7% after running higher yesterday on a bullish call.
- Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS) shares are declining more than 7% in pre-market trading.
- 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) stock is slipping over 6% after releasing its fiscal Q2 results.
- Puxin (NYSE:NEW) shares are dipping more than 6% after running higher yesterday as it struggles to regain New York Stock Exchange compliance.
- Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) stock is losing over 5% of its value following a rally on Wednesday.
- Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down close to 5% on no recent news.
