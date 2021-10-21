Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

Good morning, investor! We’re getting right into the swing of things today with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Thursday!
News moving shares this morning include an acquisition, clinical trial data, several earnings reports, and more.
Let’s dive into those pre-market stock movers below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- TriState Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:TSC) stock is soaring more than 25% on news that Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) is acquiring the company.
- NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) shares are rising over 22% with the release of its fiscal Q2 2022 earnings report.
- Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) stock is surging nearly 21% despite a lack of news this morning.
- InnSuites Hospitality (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) shares are climbing more than 19% thanks to its fiscal second quarter of 2022 earnings report.
- Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC) stock is jumping almost 17% on news that former President Donald Trump use the SPAC to take a social media company public.
- Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) shares are increasing over 15% amid social media chatter.
- Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) stock is gaining 13% after announcing positive data from a Phase1/2 clinical trial.
- Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) shares are getting a more than 12% boost as it continues positive movement from FDA news yesterday.
- Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) stock is up over 12% with the release of the company’s most recent earnings report.
- Dunxin Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) shares are sitting more than 8% higher on no apparent news today.
10 Top Losers
- RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. Rights (NASDAQ:RIVR) are diving over 35% this morning.
- Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) stock is taking a more than 9% beating as it continues a recent downward trend.
- Puhui Wealth Investment (NASDAQ:PHCF) shares are dropping over 8% after gaining on Wednesday.
- ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) stock is slipping more than 7% after announcing a proposed public stock offering.
- CooTek (NYSE:CTK) shares are falling over 6% following a rally yesterday.
- TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) stock is dipping roughly 6% after releasing its earnings report for the third quarter of 2021.
- Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) shares are decreasing more than 5% after the meme stock rallied on Wednesday.
- ABB (NYSE:ABB) stock is declining over 5% following the release of its Q3 2021 earnings report.
- Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:BRZU) are losing more than 5% of their value this morning.
- HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) stock closes out our pre-market stock movers down almost 5% after announcing a public stock offering.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.