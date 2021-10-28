Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

Good morning, investor! We’re kicking off Thursday with a dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers traders will want to watch today!
News moving stocks this morning includes earnings reports, clinical trial data, stock offerings, and more.
Let’s get into those pre-market stock movers below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) stock is soaring more than 54% after announcing positive results from a PhaseIIa clinical trial yesterday.
- LendingClub (NYSE:LC) shares are surging over 30% with the release of its Q3 earnings report.
- Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) stock is climbing more than 22%, which continues positive movement from Wednesday.
- Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) shares are increasing over 16% following their public debut yesterday.
- Meten Holding (NASDAQ:METX) stock is sitting nearly 15% higher on news of a strategic partnership with AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH).
- Ford Motor (NYSE:F) shares are gaining more than 10% after releasing its Q3 earnings report.
- China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) stock is rising over 10% on no clear news this morning.
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) shares are jumping more than 10% as it recovers from a fall on Wednesday.
- Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) stock is getting a roughly 9% boost after dropping yesterday on a proposed public offering.
- Eco Wave Power Global (NASDAQ:WAVE) shares are up close to 9% after dipping yesterday.
10 Top Losers
- CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) stock is plummeting over 31% after announcing a proposed public offering.
- Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU) shares are taking a 25% beating following a warning from China for online brokers.
- Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) stock is pulling back more than 20% after running higher on a funding deal yesterday.
- Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) shares are diving over 19% following a proposed underwritten offering for its stock.
- UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR) stock is dropping more than 19% in pre-market trading.
- China XD Plastics (NASDAQ:CXDC) shares are retreating almost 19% after a meme stock rally yesterday.
- Leju Holdings (NYSE:LEJU) stock is falling 14% after major gains on Wednesday.
- Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) shares are heading over 13% lower after rallying on a presentation yesterday.
- Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) stock is dipping nearly 13% after releasing earnings for the third quarter of 2021.
- Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) shares close out the pre-market stock movers down more than 10% after a short rally yesterday.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.