Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

Good morning, trader! It’s time to get right back into investing with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Tuesday!
News moving shares in early morning trading today include acquisition and other deals, clinical trial results, as well as earnings reports.
Let’s dive into those pre-market stock movers below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) stock is surging 24% higher after getting FCC approval for unlimited distance over-the-air wireless charging.
- Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) shares are soaring more than 21% as retail traders pump the shares.
- Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) stock is climbing over 20% after announcing positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial.
- InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) shares are gaining more than 13% despite a lack of news this morning.
- AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) stock is increasing nearly 12% on news of its acquiring senseFly for $23 million.
- Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) shares are jumping almost 11% thanks to results from a Phase 1b clinical trial.
- China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) stock is rising over 9% due to a short-squeeze of the shares.
- Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) shares are sitting more than 8% higher on no apparent news this morning.
- Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) stock is heading over 8% higher on a U.S. licensing agreement with Antares Pharma to commercialize TLANDO.
- IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) shares are up 7% as it continues a rally from Monday.
10 Top Losers
- Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) stock is taking a more than 8% beating after rallying yesterday on vaccine news.
- Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. (NASDAQ:GETVV) shares are decreasing over 7% after starting trading yesterday ahead of a new listing.
- DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) stock is falling 6% following the release of its Q3 earnings report.
- ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) shares are declining about 5% after running higher on preliminary Q3 earnings yesterday.
- ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL) stock is dropping more than 4% in pre-market trading.
- Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) shares are slipping over 4% after jumping yesterday on FDA approval for its nasal spray sry eye treatment.
- Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) stock is dipping more than 4% after a rally on Monday.
- Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) are losing roughly 4% of their value as of Tuesday morning.
- Torm (NASDAQ:TRMD) stock is heading over 3% lower following a jump in value yesterday.
- Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 3%, which continues its negative movement from Monday.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.