Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

Good morning, investor! We’re kicking off the day with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Tuesday.
News moving stocks this morning include new analyst coverage, acquisition plans, earnings, and more.
Let’s jump into those pre-market stock movers below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX) stock is rocketing more than 91% after going public on Monday.
- Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) shares are surging nearly 70% after adding Polkadot (CCC:DOT-USD) to its crypto exchange.
- Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) stock is soaring over 46% on what appears to be a pump from retail traders.
- AEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) shares are increasing close to 39% thanks to Roth Capital initiating coverage with a buy rating and $15 price target.
- Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) stock is gaining about 28% with it still running higher on a deal with Mastercard (NYSE:MA).
- Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares are rising more than 22% ahead of a meeting with the World Health Organization (WHO) concerning its Covid-19 shot.
- Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON) stock is boosting over 21% in another likely case of retail traders pumping up shares.
- Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) shares are climbing roughly 20% alongside OCGN stock.
- UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR) stock is jumping more than 17% after announcing an update for its plans to acquire Ocean Joy Securities Limited.
- Meten Holding (NASDAQ:METX) shares are up over 16% as it continues a rally from yesterday.
10 Top Losers
- Rise Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) shares are diving more than 18% after rallying higher on Monday.
- Skillful Craftsman (NASDAQ:EDTK) stock is taking an over 12% beating as it too pulls back from a rally yesterday.
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) shares are dropping more than 12% after gaining on SPAC news Monday.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) stock is decreasing over 10% following a rally on Monday.
- Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) shares are declining more than 9% after satellite news sent it soaring yesterday.
- Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) stock is dipping over 8% following a retail trader rally yesterday.
- Puxin (NYSE:NEW) shares are falling more than 7% alongside other meme stocks after getting a boost on Monday.
- Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) stock is slipping over 7% after releasing earnings for its fiscal second quarter of 2022.
- ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) shares are losing more than 6% of their value following a retail trader pump yesterday.
- Fangdd Network (NASDAQ:DUO) stock closes out our pre-market stock movers down over 6% despite a lack of news.
