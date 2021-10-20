Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

Good morning, investor! I hope you’re ready for another busy day of trading because we’re starting it with the biggest pre-market stock movers for Wednesday.
Moving shares today is a deal between companies, an FDA meeting, vaccine manufacturing troubles and more.
Let’s jump into those pre-market stock movers below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) stock is soaring more than 23% as social media traders pump up shares today.
- Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) shares are climbing over 17% on news of a Type A Meeting meeting with the FDA to discuss its response to Vicineum.
- Xiaobai Maimai (NASDAQ:HX) stock is increasing more than 14% as a recent rally continues.
- Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) shares are sitting over 11% higher as it continues to see volatility following Covid-19 news from Monday.
- Puhui Wealth Investment (NASDAQ:PHCF) stock is gaining nearly 10% on no clear news this morning.
- Icecure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) shares are rising more than 8% on what appears to be a short squeeze of the stock.
- FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) stock is jumping over 7% after signing a deal with Covar Pharmaceuticals.
- MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) shares are getting a more than 6% boost on no apparent news during pre-market hours.
- Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) stock is heading close to 6% higher as it recovers from a dip on Tuesday.
- Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) shares are up over 5% after making a crypto card announcement yesterday.
10 Top Losers
- Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) stock is diving more than 21% on reports that it’s having trouble manufacturing vaccines.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares are taking a more than 16% beating after revealing its new CEO and CFO.
- Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) stock is decreasing over 12% after releasing earnings results for its fiscal first quarter of 2022.
- Grove (NASDAQ:GRVI) shares are pulling back more than 5% after rallying Tuesday on a share repurchase announcement.
- Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) stock is declining over 5% after running higher yesterday on clinical trial data.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:MFH) shares are dropping almost 5% after announcing a $5 million private placement.
- Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) stock is dipping more than 4% after a rally on Tuesday.
- Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) shares are slipping over 4% after announcing a $7.5 billion plan to cut carbon emissions in half.
- Torm (OTCMKTS:TORM) stock is retreating more than 4% following gains on Tuesday.
- Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 4% despite a lack of news today.
