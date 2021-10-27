Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

Good morning, trader! We’re halfway through the week and still starting it with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers.
We’ve got loads of news moving shares today! That includes clinical trial results, upcoming presentations, earnings, and more.
Let’s get into those pre-market stock movers below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- China XD Plastics (NASDAQ:CXDC) stock is rocketing more than 117% on heavy trading despite a lack of news.
- Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) shares are surging over 98% ahead of a presentation at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference today.
- Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) stock is soaring more than 31% in what could be a retail trader pump of the shares.
- Babylon Holdings (NYSE:BBLN) shares are rising over 27% after recently going public in a SPAC merger last week.
- Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI) stock is sitting more than 25% higher as the penny stock pulls in investors with expansion plans.
- IT Tech Packaging (NYSEAMERICAN:ITP) shares are increasing over 14%, which continues its rally from Tuesday.
- Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX) stock is gaining more than 14% as it continues to soar after going public on Monday.
- Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) shares are getting a 14% boost after releasing its earnings report for the third quarter of 2021.
- Ecmoho (NASDAQ:MOHO) stock is jumping over 12% as shares continue to climb higher.
- ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ:RETO) shares are up more than 12% as retail traders hype it up.
10 Top Losers
- Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) stock is diving over 68% following poor results from an Alzheimer’s study.
- Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) shares are plummeting more than 55% after releasing results from a Phase III clinical trial.
- BIMI International (NASDAQ:BIMI) stock is taking a nearly 44% beating after a strong rally yesterday.
- Inspira Technologies Oxy (NASDAQ:IINN) shares are falling almost 37% after a strategic agreement sent the stock higher on Tuesday.
- Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) stock is dropping over 22% after a quick surge Tuesday on news of new ads spots featuring NFL Hall of Famer Drew Brees.
- DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) shares are decreasing more than 19% with the release of its Q4 2021 earnings report.
- My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) stock is slipping over 13% after rallying yesterday on partnership news.
- Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) shares are declining more than 12% following a rally on Tuesday.
- Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) stock is dipping over 12% following a surprise surge in price near the end of trading yesterday.
- Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 12% as the stock pulls back from a rally on Tuesday.
