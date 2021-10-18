Louis Navellier’s #1 Stock for 2022

On October 20, the man who recommended Google before anyone else will reveal his #1 stock pick for 2022 — for FREE — ticker symbol and all — in a special presentation.

Wed, October 20 at 4:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
Sign Up Here, FREE!

Today’s Top Crypto News: 5 Latest Cryptocurrency Headlines for Monday

Traders will want to keep up with BTC and DOGE today

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Oct 18, 2021, 12:33 pm EDT

Crypto continues to be a hot topic among traders and we’re checking out some of today’s top crypto news worth looking into!

An aerial shot of a group of popular cryptocurrency tokens representing today's top crypto news.

Source: Shutterstock

InvestorPlace stays on top of the crypto game with our daily news coverage of the space and today is no different. As such, we’ve got loads of stories worth checking out today that highlight what’s happening to traders’ favorite cryptocurrencies.

Let’s jump into those stories below!

 Today’s Top Crypto News: 11 Things for Potential Bitcoin ETF Investors to Know

Talk that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) won’t stop an upcoming Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) ETF from ProShares and Invesco has investors excited today. It opens the way for traders in the U.S. to invest in the crypto without having to hold it directly.

 Today’s Top Crypto News: Can Bitcoin Reach $100,000 by 2023 Or Is It “Worthless?”

Bitcoin has been performing well lately with the price of the crypto approaching a new all-time high. If recent analyst coverage of BTC is to be believed, that price could make the climb to $100,000 per token by the time 2023 rolls around.

 

 Today’s Top Crypto News: If You Had Invested $1,000 in Dogecoin Last Year, Here’s How Much You’d Have Now

Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) isn’t the same crypto it was a year ago with massive growth in that span of time. Investors that put $1,000 into the crypt exactly one year ago would come out of it with nearly $100,000 of the crypto today.

 Today’s Top Crypto News: Why Shiba Inu’s Spectacular Gains in October Make Almost No Sense

Shiba Inu (CCC:SHIB-USD) is seeing major gains in October that likely have investors in the DOGE challenger happy. That’s likely connected to Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) listing the crypto but that doesn’t mean it can challenge Dogecoin.

 Today’s Top Crypto News: Skepticism, Not Magical Thinking, Should Be Your North Star for Avalanche

Avalanche (CCC:AVAX-USD) is in the eye of investors looking for an alternative to Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD). While it offers up plenty of features for traders, there’s no telling if traders will actually take the time to invest in it.

That covers some of the biggest headlines for crypto today but it’s not all of our coverage of the space!

Traders looking for even more crypto news today are in luck. We’ve got a new crypto that traders will want to know about, why Cardano (CCC:ADA-USD) could fall this winter, and more! You can find all that info at the following links!

More Monday Crypto News

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2021/10/todays-top-crypto-news-5-latest-cryptocurrency-headlines-for-monday/.

©2021 InvestorPlace Media, LLC