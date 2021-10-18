Upcoming IPOs This Week: Vita Coco, Portillo’s and 8 More New Stocks to Watch

There’s upcoming IPOs this week that traders are going to want to keep an eye on and we’re helping with a handy list.
Initial public offerings (IPOs) seeing companies offering up shares of their stock to the public market. With it comes extra activity that can result in shares rising or falling upon their debut.
Let’s jump into the upcoming IPOs this week below!
Upcoming IPOs This Week: Monday
2seventy bio (TSVTV)
An oncology spinoff of bluebird bio focused on cancer therapies.
Bluebird bio (BLUEV)
Bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) will switch to BLUEV shares after the spinoff of 2seventy bio.
Upcoming IPOs This Week: Wednesday
Stronghold Digital Mining (SDIG)
Bitcoin mining company powered by wholly-owned coal refuse power plants.
Upcoming IPOs This Week: Thursday
Enfusion (ENFN)
Provides cloud-based investment management software.
P10 (PX)
Provides private investment solutions to alternative asset managers.
Portillo’s (PTLO)
Fast casual restaurant chain known for its Chicago-style hot dogs.
Ventyx Biosciences (VTYX)
Phase 1 biotech developing selective therapies for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.
Vita Coco (COCO)
Makes Vita Coco coconut water and other ready-to-drink beverages.
Winc (WBEV
Produces and distributes wine in the US.
Upcoming IPOs This Week: Friday
Aris Water Solutions (ARIS)
Operates a water pipeline for the oil and gas fracking industry.
