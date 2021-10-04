WBX Stock: 7 Things to Know as EV Charging Leader Wallbox Starts Trading Today

Today, investors have yet another SPAC (special purpose acquisition company) to focus on. Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) has finally gone public, with the first day of trading seeing WBX stock trade at around $9 per share, at the time of writing.
This electric vehicle (EV) charging tech provider is one that many investors may be keeping a close eye on in the coming days. The company’s focus on residential, semi-public and public chargers is a niche many investors see high growth potential in. As electric vehicles see higher adoption rates, investors are increasingly banking on pick-and-shovel plays within this sector. Accordingly, Wallbox is a de-SPAC stock that could get some love should this bull market continue.
Given the new addition of WBX stock to the NYSE, let’s dive into a few things investors may want to know about this company.
What to Know As WBX Stock Starts Trading
- Wallbox completed its merger on Oct. 1 with Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II and began trading today.
- This merger was overwhelmingly approved, with 95% of the votes cast in favor of the deal.
- Additionally, this merger provided Wallbox with $330 million raised as a result of the deal.
- The company expects to use these funds to support sales growth in over 70 countries.
- Currently, the company is valued at approximately $1.5 billion.
- Wallbox saw revenue growth of more than 300% through the first half of 2021.
- The company expects to see this growth continue, as Wallbox targets the U.S. market for growth moving forward.
