Worried About Inflation? What Paul Tudor Jones and 3 Other Pros Are Saying

There’s no getting around the fact that many investors are worried about inflation, and that makes sense with the rising prices in the U.S. right now. Of course, that also means that experts are weighing in on the matter too.
Let’s take a quick look at what some of the pros are saying and if you should be worried about inflation.
‘I think to me the No. 1 issue facing Main Street investors is inflation, and it’s pretty clear to me that inflation is not transitory. It’s probably the single biggest threat to certainly financial markets and I think to society just in general.” — Paul Tudor Jones, CNBC’s Squak Box
“The deflation in commodity prices is cyclical but is adding to the secular forces caused by technologically enabled disruptive innovation (‘good deflation’) and creative destruction (‘bad deflation’). If we are correct, GDP and revenue growth will diminish until the opportunities in nascent technologies begin to move macro needles. In this environment, innovation based strategies should distinguish themselves.” — Cathie Wood, Twitter
“Don’t fall into the trap of thinking that the whole market will get wrecked by persistent inflation. We are now discovering there are vast swathes of the market that benefit from inflation. That’s a huge chunk of this market, unlike any combination I’ve ever seen. Plenty of winners out there if you just stop freaking out and start looking at the opportunities.” — Jim Cramer, CNBC’s Mad Money
“In the long run we are certainly going to hit the wall. I really think there will be a crisis the way we are going, the way we are printing money, the way we are going into inflation. If you look around you, you see inflation all around you and I don’t know how you deal with that in the long term.” — Carl Icahn, CNBC’s Fast Money Halftime Report
