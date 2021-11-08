Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

Welcome back, trader! We’re starting off the week with a dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers for Monday.
New out of China concerning after-school tutoring has education stocks in the country making up a large portion of our pre-market movers today.
Let’s get right into those pre-market stock movers below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) stock is soaring more than 40% as reports claim that China will issue licenses that will allow after-school tutoring companies to resume business following a ban by regulators.
- New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) shares are climbing over 32% as an effect of the news out of China.
- Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) stock is rising more than 30% on news of a $250 million investment from Blackstone (NYSE:BX).
- Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) shares are sitting over 30% higher as they make their debut on the Nasdaq Exchange this morning.
- TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) stock is increasing more than 29% alongside other Chinese education companies.
- China Online Education (NYSE:COE) shares are gaining over 27%, which makes sense with other Chinese education stocks on the rise.
- RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) stock is heading roughly 19% higher on the China education license news.
- Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) shares are getting a more than 17% boost thanks to the recent after-school tutoring news from China.
- 4d pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS) stock is jumping over 16% as retail traders take notice of the penny stock.
- 17 Education & Technology (NASDAQ:YQ) shares are up more than 16% with other Chinese education stocks.
10 Top Losers
- Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) stock is diving over 16% following a rally on Friday.
- XORTX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XRTX) shares are taking a more than 10% beating after dipping last week with trading changes in Canada.
- CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) stock is dropping nearly 10% on news of a $1.5 billion buyout deal.
- Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) shares are falling close to 7% as it continues negative movement from earnings late last week.
- ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) stock is decreasing over 6% after a rally on Friday and ahead of its Q3 earnings later this week.
- Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) shares are slipping about 6% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) stock is declining more than 5%, which continues negative movement from the previous day of trading.
- TDH Holdings (NASDAQ:PETZ) shares are dipping over 5% on no apparent news this morning.
- Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock is losing more than 5% of its value after CEO Elon Musk posted a poll to Twitter about selling stock as a way to pay taxes.
- Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 5% following on Friday from its Q3 earnings.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines