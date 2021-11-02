Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

Good morning, trader! We’re getting right into the thick of it today with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Tuesday.
We’ve got earnings reports, analyst coverage, and more to examine as shares move this morning.
Let’s dive into those pre-market stock movers below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS) stock is rocketing more than 97% as retail traders send shares higher.
- Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG) shares are soaring over 50% on heavy trading this morning.
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) stock is climbing more than 39% as it continues a rally from Monday.
- SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) shares are soaring nearly 28% after an analyst initiated coverage with an outperform rating.
- Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) stock is sitting over 25% higher after H.C. Wainwright analyst Vernon Bernardino initiated coverage of the company with a buy rating.
- NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) shares are jumping more than 23%, which continues positive movement from yesterday.
- Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) stock is gaining over 15% following the release of its Q3 2021 earnings report.
- JX Luxventure (NASDAQ:LLL) shares are getting a more than 13% boost as they recover from a dip yesterday on convertible preferred stock news.
- Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) stock is increasing over 13% as retail traders take interest in the company this morning.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) shares are up more than 11% as it continues to a rally from yesterday.
10 Top Losers
- Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) stock is plummeting over 48% after completing its spin-off of Vmware.
- Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) shares are taking a more than 33% beating following a rally on Monday.
- Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) stock is falling over 32% with the release of its Q3 2021 earnings report.
- Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) shares are diving more than 21% after sending out an update on an audit of its financials from earlier this year.
- Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) stock is dropping close to 18% after shares jumped yesterday on a 40-unit franchise deal.
- VMware (NYSE:VMW) shares are heading over 17% lower after the spin-off from Dell.
- Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) stock is decreasing more than 12% after rallying Monday with the close of its SPAC merger.
- Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) shares are slipping over 12% following merger and acquisition rumors after-hours Monday.
- ABVC BioPharma (NASDAQ:ABVC) stock is declining more than 9% after retail traders sent it soaring yesterday.
- EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 9% following the release of its Q3 2021 earnings report.
