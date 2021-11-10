Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

Good morning, trader! It’s time to start another busy day of trading with a dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers for Wednesday.
We’re deep into earnings with most of the stocks on our lists moving after reporting results. However, there are still a few companies on the move for different reasons.
Let’s get right into those pre-market stock movers below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) stock is rocketing more than 93% higher following a presentation for one of its cancer treatment candidates at the Miami Cancer Institute’s New Advances in the Management of Pancreatic Cancer CME.
- PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) shares are soaring over 24% with the release of its third-quarter earnings report.
- RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) stock is climbing nearly 30% on Q3 earnings and a partnership with Mitel.
- Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) shares are surging more than 20% after announcing European Commission approval for advance purchase of its Covid-19 vaccine.
- Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) stock is gaining over 19% following the release of its Q3 earnings report and raised guidance.
- DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) shares are rising roughly 17% after announcing Q3 earnings and revealing a deal to acquire Wolt.
- Stem (NYSE:STEM) stock is sitting close to 17% higher with the release of its most recent earnings report.
- SEMrush (NYSE:SEMR) shares are increasing more than 16% thanks to its Q3 earnings report.
- Bit Brother (NASDAQ:BTB) stock is heading over 16% higher as retail traders pump shares higher ahead of an upcoming earnings report.
- Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) shares are up more than 15% after reporting results for Q3 2021.
10 Top Losers
- Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) stock is plummeting over 34% following the release of its third-quarter earnings report for 2021.
- Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) shares are diving more than 31% after releasing its current earnings report.
- Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) stock is taking an over 29% beating one day after its public debut via an IPO.
- Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) shares are dropping more than 29% after announcing a $20 million bought deal offering for its stock.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) stock is falling over 26% with the announcement of a proposed public offering.
- Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) shares are losing more than 19% of their value after releasing earnings for Q3.
- DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) stock is decreasing nearly 16% thanks to its most recent earnings report.
- Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) shares are slipping more than 14% following the release of its fiscal Q2 2022 earnings report.
- Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) stock is declining over 13% after putting out its fiscal Q2 2022 earnings results.
- Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) brings our pre-market stock movers list to a close with shares down more than 12% after dropping its Q3 earnings report after-hours yesterday.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.