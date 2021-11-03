Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

Good morning, trader! We’re starting the day off right with a dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers for Wednesday!
We’ve got plenty of news to talk about this morning thanks to earnings seasons being in full swing.
Let’s get right into those below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) stock is surging more than 56% following a series of press releases that include a business model change, share buyback, and more.
- R.R.Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) shares are soaring 30% as the company gets closer to a deal to go private.
- Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) stock is rising more than 22% ahead of its earnings release after-hours Thursday.
- iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) shares are heading over 17% higher as it too plans to release earnings results tomorrow.
- Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) stock is jumping more than 16% thanks to its most recent earnings report beating estimates.
- Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) shares are climbing over 13% as it also releases its current earnings report to investor fanfare.
- Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) stock is gaining more than 12% despite a lack of news this morning.
- NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) shares are sitting over 9% higher on a favorable report for its new Covid-19 treatment.
- Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) stock is getting a more than 9% boost after the company’s IPO closed on Tuesday.
- ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) shares are up over 9% as it recovers from a dip yesterday.
10 Top Losers
- Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMBR) stock is diving by nearly 23% after announcing a proposed public offering.
- Zillow (NASDAQ:ZG) shares are taking a close to 20% beating with the release of its Q3 earnings report.
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) stock is dropping more than 16% following a rally caused by retail traders yesterday.
- Zillow (NASDAQ:ZG) is also seeing its other stock fall about 16% today too on the earnings news mentioned above.
- Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) shares are decreasing over 14% after revealing plans for a proposed public offering of its stock.
- Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) stock is declining more than 13% with the release of its earnings report for the third quarter of 2021.
- Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) shares are slipping over 11% thanks to a poor outlook for Q4 in its most recent earnings report.
- Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) stock is dipping more than 11% following the release of its Q3 earnings report.
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) shares are losing over 11% of their value after putting out its fiscal 2021 earnings report.
- Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB) stock closes out our pre-market movers down nearly 11% after seeing a short rally during after-hours trading on Tuesday.
