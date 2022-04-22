Amp Price Predictions: Where Will the Red-Hot AMP Crypto Go Next?

The Amp (AMP-USD) crypto is one of the top trending names on Stocktwits today after gaining about 3% over the past 24 hours. Two websites have made bullish Amp price predictions.
What Is the AMP Crypto?
So what is the AMP crypto?
Users can carry out several functions with Amp. Among them are verifying all forms of “value exchange,” “decentraliz[ing] the risk of asset transfer,” and “simplif[ying] network reward distribution once a transfer is complete.” Additionally, a variety of “incentive models” are embedded into the smart contracts that Amp provides.
Generally, the Amp crypto is supposed to enable quick and easy transfers. Amp can also be used as collateral for transactions that take a long time to clear.
Investors should note that Flexa launched Amp in 2020. Now, Amp is reportedly being accepted by over 40,000 stores in North America.
Bullish Amp Price Predictions
Two websites have published upbeat Amp price predictions. Digital Coin Price believes that the crypto’s average price this year will slightly exceed 3 cents, versus its current value of about 2.3 cents. Moreover, the website estimates that Amp can reach a “maximum price” of 3.3 cents this year and ultimately climb as high as 13 cents by 2031.
Although Gov Capital believes that the crypto has been in a downtrend, the website’s Amp price prediction states that the crypto’s value will soar 560% over the next year.
On the date of publication, Larry Ramer did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.