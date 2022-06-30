Amp Price Predictions: Where Will the Red-Hot AMP Crypto Go Next?

Today’s big mover (to the upside) in the crypto world is Amp (AMP-USD). At the time of writing, the AMP crypto has surged more than 40%, leading to intense interest in Amp price predictions.
This high-volume move appears to come on few catalysts, company-specific or macro. In fact, from a macro perspective, there’s really not a lot to like about this market. Most major tokens are trading down today, moving toward lows not seen in multiple years. Zooming out on Amp, this is also true, as this token remains well below its 2021 high, like much of the market.
That said, there is a lot to like about AMP and the Flexa payments platform it powers. Flexa allows users to quickly and irreversibly send secure transactions. There are many use cases for these transactions. However, versatility and verifiable collateralization via Amp is what many investors like. Given the recent blowups we’ve seen in some lending parts of the crypto market, being able to verify collateral is a bigger deal than ever.
Given the strong move in Amp today, let’s dive into where the expert projections are for this top-100 token.
Amp Price Predictions: What’s Next for the AMP Crypto?
For context, AMP currently trades at 1.2 cents per token at the time of writing.
- Wallet Investor provides a rather bearish one-year forecast of $0.00072 for AMP.
- Gov Capital is more bullish, citing one-year and five-year price targets of 10.2 cents and 68 cents, respectively, for this token.
- Finally, DigitalCoinPrice suggests AMP could average 1.7 cents in 2023 and 2.7 cents in 2027.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.