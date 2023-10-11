Falling Treasury Yields Can be a Trap

The 10-year Treasury yield pulls back sharply … why our government’s debt problem will act as a buoy on bond yields … contextualizing this bond rally …. how to protect your portfolio
In last Thursday’s Digest, we dove into why the single greatest contributing factor to stock market wealth creation over the last 40 years has now turned into a headwind.
I’m referring to the cardinal directional change in the 10-year Treasury yield.
As you can see below, for the first time in four decades, this yield has stopped falling. Instead, it appears to have begun a new, long-term ascension.
As we discussed in that Digest, this is troubling news for stocks. We highlighted the last time bond yields saw a long-term climb (from the 1960s through the early 1980s). In short, the stock market suffered immensely. Between February of 1962 and March of 1982, the S&P fell from 713 to 363.
Now, over the last several days, the 10-year Treasury yield has pulled back sharply. A week ago today, the yield hit a recent high of 4.88%. As I write Wednesday at lunch, it’s fallen to 4.58%.
This has been great for the S&P. Since last Wednesday, the S&P has jumped more than
3%.
Let’s enjoy this temporary reprieve. But let’s not make a critical error in thinking…
The 10-year Treasury yield is not headed lower in a meaningful, sustained way. And there’s one major reason why…
Out-of-control government spending means an elevated 10-year Treasury yield is here to stay
The United States government owes more money to its creditors than it could ever hope to pay back… it’s promising an ever-expanding laundry list of costly entitlements and programs… and it has zero ability to pay for all these financial obligations through tax revenues alone.
So, how has it been funding this black hole of spending?
Through debt – specifically, government bonds.
Now, as you might expect, when the size of the government’s financial obligations skyrockets yet its tax revenues don’t, that points toward an obvious solution: “issue more bonds.”
That’s exactly what’s been happening.
Let’s jump to Bloomberg from back in August:
The US Treasury boosted the size of its quarterly bond sales for the first time in 2 1/2 years to help finance a surge in budget deficits so alarming it prompted Fitch Ratings to cut the government’s AAA credit rating a day earlier…
The bump in issuance showcases the rising borrowing needs that contributed to Tuesday’s decision by Fitch Ratings to lower the sovereign US credit rating by one level, to AA+.
Fitch said it expects US finances to deteriorate over the next three years. That’s from an already enlarged position — the Treasury is penciling in some $1 trillion worth of issuance in all this quarter.
Now, let’s step back and connect the dots to your stock portfolio…
The government’s bottomless pit of spending creates a critical need for more money…
To generate more money, it’s issuing a massive volume of new bonds…
When a marketplace is flooded with more of something, Econ 101 tells us that the price of that thing drops…
Given the inverse relationship between bond prices and yields, when a government bond price drops, its yield climbs…
And when government bond yields climb – specifically, the 10-year Treasury yield – it means bad news for stock prices and the average investor portfolio.
Why the yield reprieve is temporary
Part of the reason why the yield is falling is the Hamas attack on Israel. Many investors are jumping into the safe haven of U.S. Treasury bonds in anticipation of escalating conflict.
Also, yesterday, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said he doesn’t think it’s necessary for the Fed to hike rates again, and he doesn’t expect a recession.
Cue a kneejerk drop in bond yields and refreshed predictions for a soft landing/happy ending.
But we’ve seen this before…
Last October, the 10-year Treasury yield topped 4.20% causing the S&P to implode, dropping to its low of the 2022 bear market.
(Oh, to only be at 4.20% right now…)
But then, the 10-year Treasury yield fell hard, leading to various talking heads declaring victory over high yields while the stock market charged higher.
Here’s how the 10-year Treasury yield moved from October 2022 through late-March 2023.
Looks great, right?
But we all know this wasn’t the end of the story.
When we widen our perspective, we see this period of falling yields was just temporary volatility surrounding the far larger, far more powerful bearish move in bond prices (which means an increase in bond yields).
So, the “hooray, we’re saved” celebration was soon dwarfed by the overall trend. See for yourself…
Today, yields have fallen from last week. While that’s great, you have a choice…
Will you interpret this pullback as “we’ve hit peak treasury yields; it’s all downhill from here!”
Or will you recognize the long-term trend and be prepared for what that entails?
Your portfolio awaits your answer.
If you’re not convinced yet of our treasury yield problem, here’s another argument
Yesterday, legendary trader and billionaire Paul Tudor Jones sounded off on our government’s debt problem, bond issuances, and soaring interest rates.
Here’s Jones:
As interest costs go up in the United States, you get in this vicious circle, where higher interest rates cause higher funding costs, cause higher debt issuance, which cause further bond liquidation, which cause higher rates, which put us in an untenable fiscal position.
(Jones went on to predict a recession beginning in Q1 of next year due to high rates, as well as a stock market correction of 12%.)
We did a deep dive into our government’s unstainable debt in our September 22 Digest, highlighting the soaring cost of servicing that debt. It’s only getting worse now that the Federal Reserve has conducted one of the most aggressive rate hike campaigns in history.
To give you a sense of where we’re headed, here’s the Peter G. Peterson Foundation (a self-described “nonpartisan organization dedicated to increasing awareness and accelerating action on America’s long-term fiscal challenges”):
The federal government already spends more on interest than on budget areas such as veterans’ benefits, transportation, and education.
In fiscal year 2024, interest payments will surpass the combined amount that the federal government spends on major healthcare programs other than Medicare, which is comprised of Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), and premium tax credits and related spending.
In fiscal year 2028, the federal government will spend more on interest than on defense.
Now, given our government’s situation, how will it dig itself out?
Well, it could raise taxes… it could issue more debt… and it could debase its currency to make it easier to service nosebleed debt costs…
All three will happen. But for our purposes today, we’re focused on the debt issuance aspect. So, if you’re not prepared for a “higher-for-longer 10-year Treasury yield” environment, your portfolio will face a brisk headwind.
(By the way, mark my words – sooner than later, the government will come for your capital gains either by raising its tax rate, or by renewing the effort to tax your unrealized gains. President Biden already proposed this last year on the very wealthy.)
So, what do you do?
First, be careful which stocks you trust for your buy-and-hold portfolio. You need companies that can grow their earnings despite a high-rate, high-yield environment.
Analyze to what extent they have pricing power so they can preserve their margins. Even better if they pay healthy dividends through which you can line your pockets with inflation-boosted earnings.
Second, learn how to trade. This is a point we’ve made all year long in the Digest.
If the 10-year Treasury yield’s direction has, indeed, flipped, then what’s coming is market volatility. While that’s tough for a buy-and-hold investor, it can be highly lucrative for an opportunistic trader.
In both Monday’s and Tuesday’s Digest , we pointed you toward a special live event with Louis Navellier happening tomorrow night at 7 PM Eastern. Louis will be unveiling a powerful new A.I. trading system that can predict the exact share price of 3,000 stocks, 21 trading days into the future… with up to 82% accuracy. The better equipped you are to capitalize on short-term trading opportunities , the less reliant you’ll be on long-term buy-and-hold gains.
Third, buy hard assets – real estate, farmland, commodities. The prices of such assets have a better ability to float on top of rising inflation. Plus, if those assets are income producing, even better (for example, rental real estate).
Bottom line: Yes, let’s cheer falling treasury yields, and let’s enjoy/trade a market rally for however higher it will take us…
But recognize that the multi-decade trend of lower treasury yields has flipped. Think through the implications. And make sure your portfolio isn’t looking backward.
Have a good evening,
Jeff Remsburg