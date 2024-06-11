WeWork (WEWKQ) Stock Crashes as CEO Announces Departure

Is WeWork (OTCMKTS:WEWKQ) on the verge of a new chapter? For months, the Silicon Valley unicorn turned microcap meme stock stock has been gradually bleeding value. In November 2023, it lost its spot on the New York Stock Exchange and only saw some brief momentum in March 2024 when disgraced former CEO Adam Neumann attempted to buy it out of bankruptcy.
The company reported two news stories today, both good and bad. While it has emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the company is also appointing a new CEO after David Tolley announced he would be stepping down. This combination hasn’t been good for WeWork stock, which plunged this morning and hasn’t recovered. Now, the startup’s future looks as uncertain as ever, even as it attempts to move forward.
What’s Happening With WeWork Stock
Despite some conflicting information across various platforms, things haven’t gone well for WeWork stock today. As of this writing, WEWKQ is down almost 70% and isn’t showing signs of a rebound. For a more stable company, confirming an exit from bankruptcy might send a stock soaring as retail investors piled in. But WeWork’s performance today suggests that the market has truly lost confidence in it. Some meme stocks fall so far that even r/WallStreetBets won’t touch them.
Additionally, news of a CEO change can often help a stock rise. WeWork has confirmed that as of June 12, 2024, John Santora will assume the responsibilities of CEO and director of the company. Most recently, he held an executive position at commercial real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield. The new leader issued the following statement:
“I firmly believe that flexible work is no longer just an option, but rather a strategic imperative for companies wanting to maximize the efficiency of their real estate footprint, as well as their dynamic workforce. While there is much work to do, with these supportive, structural trends, and a restructured organization in place, I could not be more confident in our future and I am energized and excited by the challenge that lies ahead.”
Turning Over a New Leaf?
The company may be focused on turning over a new leaf, but that doesn’t mean it will be easy. WeWork stock has struggled significantly throughout the past few years while failing to escape its troubled history.
Despite an initial public offering (IPO) that shocked the financial world, the company serves as a constant reminder of what can happen when a new company gets too big too fast. As Santora noted, there is a lot of work to be done before investors will be convinced that WeWork is even a shadow of its former self. Until it can regain its spot on the NYSE, the road back to success will be long and difficult.
