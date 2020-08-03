3 Top Stock Trades As We Enter August

Stocks closed out July with a bang, as what started as traders ringing the register Friday morning ended with an epic squeeze into the close. This rapid turnaround is the latest in a long line of reasons why bear plays are so hard right now. That said, it should come as no surprise that these top stock trades are focusing on the best stocks to buy.

There is no shortage of quality companies to consider right now. And to narrow down this week’s list, I focused on the select few that formed pullback patterns after suffering profit-taking. Buy-the-dip setups are always attractive because they provide lower-risk entries for spectators looking to jump into hot stocks.

Overall, two of these three names have suffered deeper retracement, falling below the 20-day moving average. However, their downside momentum is slowing, and I think a rebound could be imminent. Moreover, the third pick is perched right above the 20-day and boasts a clean reversal candle — which, again, suggests the next upswing is at hand.

Therefore, here are this week’s top stock trade considerations:

eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY

(NASDAQ: Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX

(NASDAQ: McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD

Below, we’ll analyze their price charts to identify the trigger points to use for our trade suggestions. So, let’s dive in.

Top Stock Trades: eBay (EBAY)



Click to Enlarge Source: The thinkorswim® platform from TD Ameritrade

eBay’s ascent off the March low has been mighty impressive. From peak-to-trough, the global commerce company rose 124%. Every dip and breakout along the way has been a moneymaker, and I suspect the current setup will be the same. EBAY stock is trading about 10% off its highs, marking the most substantial pullback of the past four months.

Fortunately, the downside momentum seems to be waning. And with the weekly time frame in such a good uptrend, this appears nothing more than a classic bull retracement pattern. Short-term resistance has formed over the past three sessions near $56. That said, that’s the level that needs to be taken out to confirm the next advance has begun.

With earnings now in the rearview mirror, implied volatility has returned to a low enough level to make buying EBAY stock options exciting.

The Trade: Buy the Sept. $55/$60 bull call spread for around $1.90.

Netflix (NFLX)



Click to Enlarge Source: The thinkorswim® platform from TD Ameritrade

Netflix was one of the first big-cap tech darlings to report earnings this season, and it saw a modest gap lower. Since then, however, the selling pressure has been muted. I suspect the positive responses out of the rest of the tech sector has helped keep NFLX stock aloft.

With Friday’s minor rally, a potential higher pivot low formed — suggesting buying aggression is on the rise. Shares of the media giant are also fast approaching $500 and the 20-day moving average. A break above both would signal its pullback is complete, and the next rally has commenced. The next resistance isn’t until around $535, so consider that the first upside target.

The implied volatility rank is a lowly 15%, so long options trades are the way to go. We can use vertical call spreads to contain the cost.

The Trade: Buy the Sept. $500/$530 bull call spread for around $11.

Top Stock Trades: McDonald’s (MCD)



Click to Enlarge Source: The thinkorswim® platform from TD Ameritrade

McDonald’s rounds out this week’s top stock trades. And while it’s not the most powerful uptrend on the Street, MCD stock does offer a relatively clear entry point after its last advance saw a momentum surge. It’s also climbing above a rising 20-day and 50-day moving average, so bulls are in control of the short- and intermediate-term trends.

Because of the late-day market rally on Friday, MCD stock ended with a long lower wick right at support. That’s the type of reversal candle that gets me excited to play a bounce. Friday’s high near $195 is as logical an entry point as any. We can use the prior pivot high around $202.50 as the first target.

Our theme of low implied volatility continues with MCD stock options. At 12%, the reading is nearing its lowest levels of the year. Once again, buying options is the smart trade here.

The Trade: Buy the Sept. $200/$210 bull call spread for $2.70.

For a free trial to the best trading community on the planet and Tyler’s current home, click here! At the time of this writing, Tyler didn’t hold positions in any of the aforementioned securities.